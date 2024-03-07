Amerigo Scientific Releases Cyclic-di-GMP Assay to Simplify Cellular Function Analysis
Amerigo Scientific has announced the release of the cyclic-di-GMP assay designed to streamline the analysis of cellular function.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to biomedical and life science communities, has announced the release of the cyclic-di-GMP assay used to streamline the analysis of cellular function by providing researchers with a simple and reliable method for detecting and quantifying the important signaling molecule cyclic-di-GMP.
Cyclic-di-GMP is a key regulator of bacterial physiology and plays a critical role in biofilm formation, virulence, and other cellular processes. However, traditional methods for measuring cyclic-di-GMP levels have been cumbersome and time-consuming, often requiring multiple steps and specialized equipment. Amerigo Scientific's cyclic-di-GMP assay offers a user-friendly alternative, allowing researchers to quickly and easily assess levels of this important molecule in a wide range of cellular samples.
The cyclic-di-guanosine monophosphate (c-di-GMP) assay is a simple mix-and- read, highly selective, high throughput screening (HTS)-ready assay to measure c-di-GMP levels in cells. The cyclic-di-GMP assay is easy to use and has excellent signal stability, allowing for rapid measurement. Additionally, the c-di-GMP assay can also be used to measure intracellular c-di-GMP concentrations in bacteria in a homogenous format without pelleting, lysis, or wash steps.
“We are excited to introduce our cyclic-di-GMP assay to the scientific community,” said the business development manager of Amerigo Scientific. “By providing a simplified and efficient method for detecting cyclic-di-GMP, we hope to empower researchers to gain deeper insights into bacterial signaling and behavior, ultimately advancing our understanding of cellular function.”
The cyclic-di-GMP assay includes all the necessary reagents and materials for performing the assay, along with detailed protocols and instructions for accurate and reproducible results. Researchers just need to incubate their samples with the provided assay reagents for 30 min and read the samples on a fluorescence plate reader with FITC/GFP filter or excitation wavelength 482nm and emission wavelength 505nm. The fluorescent signal is stable over time and thus allows batch-mode processing of samples. For more information about Amerigo Scientific’s cyclic-di-GMP Assay, visit their website at www.amerigoscientific.com.
About Amerigo Scientific
Amerigo Scientific, as a recognized distributor in the United States, collaborates closely with leading manufacturers worldwide and invites cooperation to all companies and institutions in the branch of reagents, kits, antibodies, and many other products for life science, biochemistry, and biotechnology. Its professional team is equipped with excellent technical support and thoughtful customer service. As most of its employees have earned a graduate (Ph.D. or M.S.) degree in life science, they can comprehend customers’ questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service of high standards.
Phoebe Davis
Amerigo Scientific
