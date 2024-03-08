CARCLE Releases Statement About Capitol Hill Judiciary Hearing with U.S. Marshals Director

Our Lives Began To End The Day We Become Silent About Things That Matter

The Congressional Hearing Testimony of U.S. Marshals Director Is Silent On $-Millions In Civil Rights Liability That May Put Black FED Court Officials at Risk

I only regret that I have but one life to live defending the human and civil rights of others.” — Dr. Matthew Fogg

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of current and former Black United States Marshal Service (USMS) personnel are appalled that a full Judiciary Committee Hearing met on National Security oversight with testimony from African American USMS Director, the honorable Ronald Davis, during Black History Month and not one word mentioned thirty years of unresolved systemic racism in the USMS rank & file. Visit [ Matthew Fogg et al. v. Merrick Garland / U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) No. 570-2016-00501X; Agency Case No. M-94-6376.]

Dr. Matthew Fogg, the lead Complainant and Class Agent, said the 14-FEB-2024 Congressional Hearing should have been the least proud moment for a Black USMS Director. His omission of racially motivated civil rights violations in the USMS as an imminent threat to the safety of Black Chief Justices, Federal Judges, Prosecutors, court personnel, and law officers made a mockery of Black History and the legacy of Frederick Douglass, the first Black U.S. Marshal appointed (March 17, 1877) in Washington DC. And why this Class Action must now reach the Jurisdiction of the DC Federal Court and a press conference near the White House before the November 2024 elections, calling out President Joe Biden again (letter sent 7 JAN 2024) to correct this historic racial nightmare.

The Hearing opened on the outstanding USMS history since 1789 and recognized Director Davis’s esteemed resume. Still, it made no inquiries on millions of dollars facing taxpayers today for liability in substantial legal fees, destruction of livelihoods, and the pain and suffering of thousands of Black Americans racially affected over three decades by the USMS under DOJ supervision.

The longest-running open litigation in U.S. history is well documented in letters to Congress, the Washington Post, The New York Times, the Congressional Black Caucus, Hearings, CSPAN, CBS, and a webpage depicting a 1997 Sunday front-page headline in the New York Post titled “Bigots With Badges.”

Fogg’s USMS discrimination complaints and class action have officially involved (7) seven U.S. Presidents and named (12) twelve U.S. Attorney Generals since 1985. “No other Congressional Hearing in the history of U.S. Congress was more of a racial mockery of National Security, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the entire Federal Judiciary, and the Black public at large,” said Fogg.

The Class Action dates back to 1994 at the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, with a potential 10,000 Black Claimants alleging a biased deputy U.S. marshal Applicant process and non-promotions. Furthermore, the same discrimination coincides with profound internal retaliation, Racial Profiling, and deadly force on Black & Brown suspects in USMS-led State and Municipal Dragnet operations.

Fogg is calling on all Americans and civil rights organizations to urge President Biden and Vice President Harris to personally meet with Class members and apologize for decades of DOJ racial discrimination and make whole before November 2024, not just some claimants (now proposed by DOJ Officials) but every victim of this 30-year campaign of bigotry in Americas premier law enforcement Agency that was officially labeled a “Racial Hostile Environment” for African American Deputy U.S. Marshals according to a 1998 DC Federal Jury Verdict and indictment. Click Here > CARCLE Press Release With 10 Hyperlinks.

Matthew Fogg A First Responder at Ground Zero On 9/11 - World Trade Centers, North & South Towers