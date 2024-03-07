Unveiling Steve AI 2.0: The Future of AI-Driven Video Creation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve AI 2.0 represents the latest evolution in AI-powered video production. As the world’s sole video-making tool driven by artificial intelligence, it empowers anyone to craft both live-action and animated videos effortlessly, all within minutes.
Building upon the success of its predecessor, Steve AI 2.0 introduces enhanced functionality, greater scalability, and a boost in creative potential. Whether user maybe a social media educator, a specialized content creator, a brand marketer, or simply passionate about content, Steve AI 2.0 is the ideal solution for all video requirements.
Welcome to the exciting world of Steve AI 2.0—the advanced AI video creator ever!
The Latest Features in Steve AI 2.0
Steve AI 2.0 represents a significant advancement over its predecessor, and the remarkable new features are bound to leave you astonished.
Here are a few of the standout highlights:
Text to GenAI Video
GenAI video seamlessly transforms text prompts into captivating videos. Simply input the desired message, and the AI will create a video tailored to the specifications. Explore a variety of video styles, including 3D, Anime, or Pixel Art, and fine-tune the settings to your liking.
AI Voice-to-Video
Repurpose any audio content effortlessly by uploading the voiceover or podcast. The AI will generate a video synchronized with the audio, expanding it's reach and enhancing engagement.
Repurposing Brilliance
Breathe new life into existing ideas by transforming them into videos for social media and other platform-ready. Repurposing allows user to create more content with minimal effort, captivating target audience.
Animated Talking Head Videos
Meet AI TalkingHead videos—an expressive and lifelike way to create avatars that speak your words. Unlike static headshots, Steve AI 2.0 animates avatars from various angles, ensuring perfect lip movements.
Video Exports & App Performance
Enjoy faster exports and smoother performance with the app’s recent enhancements—now twice as efficient and with over 100 bugs fixed.
Steve API
You can access Steve AI across any platform or device with the Steve API. Seamlessly connect to major Learning Management System (LMS) tools and access a repository of over 100 human-like voices, enhancing your products and services.
Prompt Engineering Course
Steve AI has partnered with Animaker and Vmaker, two leading online video creation and screen recording tools, to offer a certified course. Elevate your research capabilities and become a storytelling expert through this specialized program.
Steve for Enterprise
Steve for Enterprise provides tailored solutions, account managers, dedicated support, and advanced security features that await the needs of large organizations. L&D teams can now effortlessly create interactive videos and animations, simplifying complex concepts and motivating learners.
New Features
Steve AI has responded to user requests by introducing more than 20 new features. These enhancements include text animations, advanced video editing, transitions, music visualizers, asset collections, animated AI avatars, and improved AI ethics and security.
New world of GIFs - Giphy Integration
Steve AI now integrates seamlessly with Giphy, the largest online platform for animated GIFs. Users can access and incorporate millions of GIFs from Giphy into their videos and animations.
A Glimpse into the Future
Steve AI’s journey doesn’t end here. Upcoming features include PDF to video maker, PPT to video, auto-translations, and social media management. These additions are set to establish Steve AI as the ultimate platform for creating and sharing AI-powered videos and animations.
About Steve AI - Part of Animaker Inc., the global top 4 design tool with 25+ M global users, Steve AI stands out as the premier video creation tool specializing in converting plain text or audio into diverse videos (+7 types), ranging from GenAI to Animations to Talking Head to Live-action. Winner of the best AI application award for two consecutive years(22 & 23), Steve AI owns 3 US-granted patents and boasts over 2.5 M users in just under two years.
