Drummond comments on clemency denial for Michael Dewayne Smith

OKLAHOMA CITY (March 6, 2024) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond made the following remarks after the state Pardon and Parole Board today rejected clemency for death row inmate Michael Dewayne Smith.

Smith is scheduled to be executed April 4 for murdering a 40-year-old mother and a 24-year-old store clerk in separate incidents on Feb. 22, 2002. At the time of the murders, he was already a fugitive on the run for a previous killing. He is among just 10 percent of death row inmates in the nation who have killed multiple victims.

“I am pleased the Pardon and Parole Board denied clemency for the ruthless killer who took Janet Moore and Sharath Pulluru away from their families. Justice will finally be served for their tragic loss."