David Tamanika Solicitors, A Consistent Recipient Of The Threebestrated® Trophy Highlights Its Victories And Growth
BALLARAT, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Tamanika, a prominent solicitor of Ballarat is carrying the legacy as a prominent traffic solicitor of Ballarat forward by winning the ThreeBestRated® Award for the year 2024. With a consistent track record of clinching the trophy since 2020, David and his colleagues at his law firm “David Tamanika Solicitors” felt thrilled and pleased to share their past years’ journey and future plans for the year 2024.
Since inception in 2018, David Tamanika Solicitors law firm has been headstrong and busy in assisting and representing their clients through various cases. However, “a big step in propelling our business forward was the move to a larger office in late 2022.” This new office has marked a significant milestone in the records of the firm. It provided a more open and confident atmosphere for their clients, reinforcing the trust they place in the team representing them.
Highlights of 2023
Speaking of the year 2023, “2023 was a busy, but positive year for our firm,” exclaimed David.
Enhanced Client Experience:
>> Despite the constantly changing legal environment and challenging cases, the firm took pride in having “excelled in guiding clients through the multiple stages of the matters.”
>> Throughout 2023, the firm continued to educate themselves and find ways to support their clients in order to get them the best results.
>> They tried to get to the bottom of every claim, which ultimately led to the best possible results that their clients could feel positive about.
New Addition:
>> In 2023, the firm welcomed their new esteemed staff, Erin as the firm’s ‘front of office.’
>> Erin's addition strengthened the team and improved client communication and preliminary assistance. David shared a few words about Erin.
>> Erin has a wonderful welcoming personality and is an eager part of the team.
>> Erin focuses on helping out wherever she can to answer preliminary questions or arrange communications with David or other teammates Raeshell, Anita, and Brooke.
>> She has been a friend personally to the firm for some time. And, David expressed, “It was so pleasing to have her join the team professionally in 2023.”
Improvement In Advocacy:
>> Towards the development of the firm, a crucial step was taken in 2023.
>> The firm understood that the impacts and challenges the clients face could be overwhelming, even though the alleged offending may seem simple.
>> On this matter, along with Brook, David had taken great pleasure in re-developing their style of advocate approach particularly in traffic matters.
>> This proactive approach helped them to focus on collaboratively navigating these challenges to determine the most effective path forward.
Prominent Victories:
In the accomplishment of 2023, paramount was the victories they took pride in. During the past year, David and his team have had many successful cases. Out of which, David highlights a couple of case studies.
>> Case #1:
“We have had some terrific successes in 2023 with matters of speeding.” stated David. In one instance, he explained how a client faced charges of speeding. However, it was discovered that there was an issue with the use of the speeding device. With David’s team’s thorough examination and best efforts, it came to light that police members’ training versus their use of the device on the day in question did not align, which ultimately led to the failure of the charge.
>> Case #2:
David recounted another incident. It was an examination of speeding through road works, where again the police members' assertions as to the requirements on the driver where they (driver) were detected, was erroneous leading to the charge being withdrawn.
Besides many successful cases, at present, the firm is actively handling several cases where the issues of road work speed reduction are being closely examined.
Outlook for 2024:
As David Tamanika Solicitors enters 2024, they look forward to continuing their momentum 2024, with a focus on serving clients and achieving positive outcomes in their cases.
David said, “We continue to move forward in 2024 with many cases where the clients have placed their trust in the office, which we are very grateful for and are determined not to let them down!”
About David Tamanika Solicitors:
David Tamanika has dedicated his practice to Criminal Defence Law for almost 15 years. He has experience in appearing in County Court Appeals, as well as in conducting bail applications, pleas, and contested hearings across all court levels. In his career, he has built a strong network with Melbourne’s barristers and other leading professionals within the industry. This guarantees the most effective team to defend his clients’ specific requirements.
He and his team of excellence are dedicated to delivering the best legal service tailored to their client’s desired outcomes. They strive to offer honest and dependable legal advice to their clients regardless of complexities.
David Tamanika Solicitor extends its wings to Ballarat and its surrounding areas in the landscape of Criminal and Traffic Law.
Opening Hours: Mon through Thurs: 9:00 a.m - 5:00 p.m & Fri: 9:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m
David Tamanika
DAVID TAMANIKA SOLICITOR
+61 3 5331 7944
admin@davidtamanika.com.au