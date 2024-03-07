CondoMounts is Launching ZeboZap at the Toronto Home Show this March
EINPresswire.com/ -- CondoMounts, a notable name in home and outdoor entertainment solutions announced the launch of its latest TV mount solution, ZeboZap, a unique outdoor TV mount designed for gazebos and patios. The launch is scheduled to take place at the Toronto Home Show from March 8-10 & 13-17, 2024, at Enercare Centre Toronto.
The launch of ZeboZap marks a significant step towards enhancing the ease and flexibility of TV installations in various settings, from homes to outdoor spaces. This new product range shows the company's focus on user-friendly designs and robust construction.
Sunder Palani, founder of CondoMounts, shared insights into the company's mission: "ZeboZap is set to revolutionize outdoor living by combining convenience with entertainment, making the most of every moment spent outdoors."
“At CondoMounts, we believe in enhancing your outdoor experience with innovative solutions. ZeboZap represents our commitment to bringing families together in the beauty of their outdoor spaces,” Sunder added.
The CondoMounts range is known for its broad compatibility and ease of use. Products are designed to support a wide range of TV sizes, accommodating screens from 32 to 70 inches and supporting weights up to 80 lbs for pillar mounts and 200 lbs for steel stud mounting kits. This ensures that CondoMounts has a solution for nearly any TV installation challenge.
The company emphasizes ease of installation across its product lineup, with some models offering tool-free setup. Coupled with extensive online guides and tutorials, CondoMounts aims to streamline the installation process for all users.
The ZeboZap is thoughtfully designed to be compatible with many gazebo brands and is built to be installed without damaging the structure while expanding floor space and enhancing the outdoor entertainment experience. Its tool-free installation process allows for a 5-minute TV mount without any tools or drilling. Its non-invasive design demonstrates the company's attention to outdoor living trends,
Looking ahead, CondoMounts plans to expand its product line to include accessories like fans, heaters, shelves, and lighting, all designed to enrich the outdoor living experience. The company strongly emphasizes sustainability, actively seeking ways to incorporate eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes into its offerings.
Learn more about ZeboZap at: https://www.zebozap.com/collections/no-drill-outdoor-tv-mount/products/zebozap_no_drill_outdoor_tv_mount_weatherproof
To book tickets for the Toronto Home Show, visit https://torontohomeshows.com/tbo/
For updates, follow CondoMount on Social Media @condomounts
Watch "Outdoor TV Mount for Gazebo, Pergolas, Patios Post" on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1taOH6QggQw
About Company:
Founded by Sunder Palani, CondoMounts has grown from a single innovative idea to a comprehensive range of mounting solutions catering to various needs. The company specializes in pillar mounts, TV mounting kits, metal stud anchors, and outdoor TV mounts. With a 4.9/5 star rating from satisfied customers, CondoMounts is dedicated to exceptional customer service and support, ensuring every customer can complete their space with top-notch TV hanging solutions.
Visit the official website https://condomounts.com/ for any media or commercial inquiries.
About Company:
Founded by Sunder Palani, CondoMounts has grown from a single innovative idea to a comprehensive range of mounting solutions catering to various needs. The company specializes in pillar mounts, TV mounting kits, metal stud anchors, and outdoor TV mounts. With a 4.9/5 star rating from satisfied customers, CondoMounts is dedicated to exceptional customer service and support, ensuring every customer can complete their space with top-notch TV hanging solutions.
Visit the official website https://condomounts.com/ for any media or commercial inquiries.
support@Condomounts.Com