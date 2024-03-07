MJ Tax Relief Group Honored With The 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award For Excellence In Tax Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- MJ Tax Relief Group, led by Melinda Tolbert, has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence with the recent announcement of the 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award for being the best tax service company in Columbus, Georgia. This prestigious award recognizes MJ Tax Relief Group's dedication to providing top-notch service to its clients and highlights the firm's ongoing commitment to growth and advancement.
"Receiving the ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to our clients," said Melinda Tolbert. She added, "We are grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us and will continue to strive for excellence in all we do."
In addition to this recent honor, MJ Tax Relief Group achieved several significant milestones in 2023:
• Celebrated its successful 18th year of operation, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to its success.
• Relocated to a new office in The Terraces of Green Island Hills Executive Office Park, enhancing client comfort and convenience.
• Earned the 2023 Best of Columbus Tax Firm Hall of Fame Award for its outstanding service, specializing in assisting business owners in resolving tax issues.
• Melinda Tolbert stands out as one of only 15 federally licensed IRS Enrolled Agents out of over 700 tax professionals in Columbus, Georgia.
Setting itself apart from competitors, MJ Tax Relief Group offers immediate tax relief for business owners facing IRS problems exceeding $50,000. The firm is committed to delivering superior tax resolution services and expert guidance to business owners confronting tax-related challenges. Their team of Enrolled Agents and Tax Attorneys excel in negotiating the lowest possible settlement permitted by law.
Taxpayers burdened by federal and state income tax obligations and overwhelmed by IRS interactions can seek assistance from MJ Tax Relief Group. The firm's team can provide support with tax audits, reducing tax debt, releasing liens, tax court petitions, and halting wage garnishments.
For more information about MJ Tax Relief Group and its services, visit their website or contact them directly.
Additional Tips from MJ Tax Relief Group:
• Don't disregard collection notices from the IRS, as delaying action leads to accruing penalties and interest.
• Familiarize yourself with all available options. Many taxpayers may qualify for reduced payments through the IRS's Offer in Compromise program, Partial Pay Installment Agreement, or Penalty Abatement request.
• Seek guidance from a Tax Resolution Expert. Enlisting the assistance of an IRS problem solver can help navigate the complexities of tax issues and develop a personalized plan of action, increasing the likelihood of success in an IRS tax relief program.
Note: The above tips are provided by MJ Tax Relief Group to assist taxpayers in effectively managing tax-related challenges.
Melinda Tolbert
"Receiving the ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to our clients," said Melinda Tolbert. She added, "We are grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us and will continue to strive for excellence in all we do."
In addition to this recent honor, MJ Tax Relief Group achieved several significant milestones in 2023:
• Celebrated its successful 18th year of operation, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to its success.
• Relocated to a new office in The Terraces of Green Island Hills Executive Office Park, enhancing client comfort and convenience.
• Earned the 2023 Best of Columbus Tax Firm Hall of Fame Award for its outstanding service, specializing in assisting business owners in resolving tax issues.
• Melinda Tolbert stands out as one of only 15 federally licensed IRS Enrolled Agents out of over 700 tax professionals in Columbus, Georgia.
Setting itself apart from competitors, MJ Tax Relief Group offers immediate tax relief for business owners facing IRS problems exceeding $50,000. The firm is committed to delivering superior tax resolution services and expert guidance to business owners confronting tax-related challenges. Their team of Enrolled Agents and Tax Attorneys excel in negotiating the lowest possible settlement permitted by law.
Taxpayers burdened by federal and state income tax obligations and overwhelmed by IRS interactions can seek assistance from MJ Tax Relief Group. The firm's team can provide support with tax audits, reducing tax debt, releasing liens, tax court petitions, and halting wage garnishments.
For more information about MJ Tax Relief Group and its services, visit their website or contact them directly.
Additional Tips from MJ Tax Relief Group:
• Don't disregard collection notices from the IRS, as delaying action leads to accruing penalties and interest.
• Familiarize yourself with all available options. Many taxpayers may qualify for reduced payments through the IRS's Offer in Compromise program, Partial Pay Installment Agreement, or Penalty Abatement request.
• Seek guidance from a Tax Resolution Expert. Enlisting the assistance of an IRS problem solver can help navigate the complexities of tax issues and develop a personalized plan of action, increasing the likelihood of success in an IRS tax relief program.
Note: The above tips are provided by MJ Tax Relief Group to assist taxpayers in effectively managing tax-related challenges.
Melinda Tolbert
MJ Tax Relief Group
+1 706-507-2481
melinda.tolbert@mjtax.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other