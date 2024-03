Comments Off on Jupyter Hub Town Hall Video Available

In case you missed it, here is a video of the Jupyter Hub Town Hall on March 6, 2024.

To gain access to OOI Jupyter Hub, new users need to register email address at: helpdesk@oceanobservatories.org.

The Jupyter Hub url is: https://jupyter.oceanobservatories.org.