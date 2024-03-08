KBO Announces Two Entry-Level Foldable E-Bikes for First-Time Riders
KBO Announces Two Entry-Level Foldable E-Bikes for First-Time Riders with the price of $699SUITE BREA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KBO Bike this month announced the launch of two new foldable e-bikes adding to the lineup of options in their brand. The new K Series launch includes the K1 and K2 models, very similar bikes with only slight differences in color options and a minor difference in the height of the top tube.
This is the first KBO product launch of 2024 and is a welcome addition to the e-bike marketplace. These entry-level electric bikes are designed with first-time city or suburban riders in mind. The battery placement, folding system, color options, and motor size come together to try to give a better riding experience for beginners.
“The K Series bikes are the best choice for your first e-bike," said KBO Marketing about this new addition to the KBO family of e-bikes. “The K1 & K2 bike offer good value for the money as an everyday e-bike that can adapt to various terrains and scenarios,” they added.
As the popularity of e-biking continues to surge globally, KBO recognizes the growing demand for accessible and user-friendly electric bikes. According to e-bike market source eBicycles, “In 2023, e-bike sales were estimated to reach 40 million units worldwide, generating about US$20 billion in revenue.”
The K1 and K2 e-bikes are set to provide options to riders interested in this skyrocketing trend with an array of features aimed at making the riding experience enjoyable and hassle-free.
The bikes come equipped with an integrated battery design, safeguarding the battery from the elements, and ensuring consistent performance in various weather conditions. This new design results in a “90% reduced chance of circuit failures," according to KBO. The safety of a rider of any new e-bike cannot be overemphasized and KBO seems to understand that first principle based on this design choice.
To cater to diverse preferences, KBO conducted a survey with over 2,000 respondents to choose the color options for the K1 and K2. The result is a selection of colors that riders can choose from, adding a touch of personalization to their commute or recreational ride. Both the K1 and K2 are offered in Pearl White, Midnight Black, and Sky Blue, which was an especially popular choice among survey respondents. The K1 is also offered in Olive Green while the K2 is offered in an exclusive Blush Pink.
With a simple 2-step folding process, the K Series bikes are also designed for storage and portability. As an added convenience, an optional third folding feature for the pedals is available, further maximizing space-saving capabilities.
The power for these new e-bikes lies in their 500W hub motor, providing more than enough control for navigating city streets. The motor results in a smooth and efficient ride while remaining quiet and unobtrusive.
Designed with city commuters, students, and individuals running light errands in mind, the K1 and K2 e-bikes cater to the practical needs of urban living. The compact design, foldable features, and electric motor make these e-bikes suited to navigating the hustle and bustle of city life.
