Donate Essentials Launches a World Health Day Art Competition
Donate Essentials launches an art competition to recognize how healthcare plays a role in our daily lives.”CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With World Health Day coming up on April 7th, 2024, Donate Essentials launches an international art competition to spread global health awareness. The competition is open to all students, separated by elementary, middle, high school, and university levels. Accepted art forms are 2D, 3D, and digital art. Winners will be featured on the Donate Essentials website, social media, and a press release featuring the art competition winners.
The theme of the art competition will be Exploring Healthcare in Our Everyday Lives. The prompt is as follows:
Healthcare comes in various forms outside of just hospitals. Simple tasks like exercising, meditating, and doing personal hygiene are ways of caring for one’s health. Use your creativity to present the importance of healthcare through different ways people can care for their physical, mental, or emotional health during their everyday lives.
The submission form has opened and will close on March 31st at 11:59 PM PST. Participants can access the form with this link: https://tinyurl.com/deworldhealthday2024.
Donate Essentials is an international 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in Cupertino, California, aimed to support those in need by providing essential items and spreading health literacy worldwide. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Donate Essentials started its mission by donating face masks to hospitals and care centers. Volunteers also wrote cards of encouragement to hospital patients and frontline workers.
As the organization expanded, Donate Essentials started extending its impact by not only increasing the number of masks and cards donated but also creating other ways to help the health of the general public. Essential Talk, a podcast by Donate Essentials covers the importance of health care and essential actions to take to care for one’s health. Blogs have also been started in order to spread health literacy. Lastly, Donate Essentials has expanded with the donation of essential items other than just masks, including menstrual products and other hygiene items for those in need.
Now, Donate Essentials further brings positive impacts to the public by supporting health care and health literacy. Their impact has influenced 30 countries around the world, and they are still actively expanding. Join the cause by volunteering or donating! Options are available on the website: https://www.donateessentials.org/.
