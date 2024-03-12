OBE Worldwide Acquires London-Based Agency Playmaker Experiential, Expanding Global Reach
This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to combine our expertise, resources, and creativity to deliver even greater value to our clients worldwide.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OBE Worldwide, an experience-led agency founded in 1995 by Dan Hirsch and operating as On Board Experiential (OBE), has acquired majority stake of London-based agency Playmaker Experiential, a move that underscores its commitment to global expansion and strategic growth.
— Deb Lemon, CEO, OBE
With nearly three decades of experience, OBE has established itself as a trailblazer in creating impactful brand experiences under the visionary leadership of CEO Deb Lemon. Renowned for its strategic approach and exceptional results, the agency boasts a diverse client roster including industry giants like Nike, Meta, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Sephora, and Kellogg’s.
The acquisition of Playmaker Experiential, led by Managing Partners Ian Hayne and James Hogben, marks a significant milestone in OBE’s expansion strategy. Playmaker Experiential brings to the table a team of seasoned experience-makers known for delivering engaging programs for clients such as Nike, the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, and the NFL. Additionally, Playmaker serves as OBE’s local race organization partner for the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge event in London.
"We are thrilled to welcome Playmaker Experiential into the OBE family," said Deb Lemon, CEO of OBE. "This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to combine our expertise, resources, and creativity to deliver even greater value to our clients worldwide. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of experiential marketing and create unforgettable brand experiences that captivate audiences and drive results."
With this acquisition, OBE expands its global footprint, adding a London-based team to its existing offices in Los Angeles, New York City, and the San Francisco Bay Area.
"We have long admired the work of OBE and enjoyed many successful client collaborations over the past 15-years, so we are thrilled to now be operating together under the same brand," said James Hogben, Managing Partner of Playmaker Experiential. "This partnership will enable us to leverage our collective strengths and more seamlessly deliver unparalleled experiential solutions for clients around the world.”
“OBE has been a J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge partner since 2016, helping us take it into its 48th year in 2024. The recent acquisition of their London-based partner agency (Playmaker Experiential) further solidifies their commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences globally. We look forward to leveraging this expanded network to continue inspiring participants across continents, promoting wellness and camaraderie on an even larger scale,” says Frank Nakano, Managing Director of Sports & Entertainment Marketing at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
About OBE Worldwide
OBE Worldwide, an award-winning experience-led agency founded in 1995 by Dan Hirsch and operating as On Board Experiential (OBE), is renowned for their strategic approach to creating impactful brand experiences. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Deb Lemon, the agency has continued to push boundaries and deliver exceptional results for clients across various industries, including Nike, Meta, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Sephora and Kellogg’s. For more information about OBE and its services, visit www.obexp.com.
About Playmaker
Playmaker Experiential is a London-based team of seasoned experience-makers that delivers engaging programs for clients such as Nike, the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and the NFL. Playmaker also serves as OBE’s local race organization partner for the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge event in London.
