Allegiance Gold Announces April 5 Wealth Preservation Summit in West Palm Beach, Hosted by Newsmax’s Eric Bolling

Wealth Preservation Summit Takes Place Apr. 5 in West Palm Beach, Hosted by Eric Bolling & Allegiance Gold Allegiance Gold's Australian Osprey Gold Coin Allegiance Gold's Klondike Prospector Silver Coin.

Event addresses key geopolitical & economic factors keeping gold prices high; provides actionable strategies to protect & grow wealth through precious metals.

Attendees will gain actionable insights on protecting and growing their wealth through physical gold and silver in a diversified portfolio. They'll also preview our new premium gold & silver coins.” — Alex Ebkarian, COO and Co-Founder of Allegiance Gold

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allegiance Gold announces an April 5th Wealth Preservation Summit for anyone interested in learning how to diversify their portfolios with physical gold and silver to protect and grow their wealth, hosted by Eric Bolling of Newsmax’s “The Balance,” taking place in West Palm Beach, Florida. Allegiance Gold is a full-service physical precious metals dealer with offices in Ft. Lauderdale and Los Angeles, whose staff includes Spanish and Portuguese speakers.

“At our signature Wealth Preservation Summit, investors will gain actionable insights on including physical gold and silver in a diversified portfolio,” says Alex Ebkarian, COO and Co-Founder of Allegiance Gold, which ranks 749th in Inc. 5000’s 2023 list of the fastest-growing, privately-held, for-profit domestic companies and 46th in its list of fastest growing financial services firms in the United States. “We are also thrilled to give attendees exclusive access to our new premium gold and silver coins, which will soon be available for purchase via our new E-shop. Besides being eligible for self-directed IRAs and 401(K) rollover accounts, our coins serve as legacy gifts to pass onto heirs and future generations.”

This special event features a discussion between Bolling and Ebkarian, who will address timely geopolitical and economic factors, including the upcoming U.S. elections, keeping the price of gold high for the near and long term, and why the present moment is an important time for investing in precious metals. They will also discuss the de-dollarization movement led by the BRICS Plus nations, which aims to minimize dependence on the U.S. dollar and establish a new global currency, as well as issues contributing to a weakening of the dollar.

This free event will take place at the Hilton West Palm Beach on Friday, April 5 from 10 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. For event details and to RSVP, visit WealthProtectionSummit.com or call (844) 790-9191.

Guided by its mission to help individuals protect their wealth and retirement savings by diversifying and investing in physical precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum and palladium, Allegiance Gold focuses on providing excellent customer service and financial education. To learn more about the company, visit AllegianceGold.com.

About Allegiance Gold

A full-service physical precious metals dealer, Allegiance Gold offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products (bars, coins and proofs), as well as self-directed IRAs. Its exclusive low mintage, investment-grade gold, silver, and platinum coins comply with IRS purity standards required for self-directed IRAs and Rollover 401(K)’s. Founded in 2017 by Mark Naaman and Alex Ebkarian, the firm has served thousands of clients and delivered precious metals valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars. It ranked #749 in Inc. 5000’s 2023 list of fastest-growing, privately-held companies in the U.S. and was named the 46th fastest-growing financial services firm.

The company has earned the highest possible ratings from reputable consumer protection agencies and esteemed industry watchdog groups: TrustLink (5 stars), Business Consumer Alliance (AAA rating), and Better Business Bureau ( A+ rating). Allegiance Gold is a member of the American Numismatic Association (ANA), Industry Council for Tangible Assets (ICTA), and U.S. Chamber of Commerce.