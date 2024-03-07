AV Labor Source Continues Strategic Expansion Across Key Cities in the USA
Bringing Top-Quality AV Services to Los Angeles, Orlando, New York, Austin, Chicago, Washington DC, and more.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV Labor Source, a leading provider of audio, video, and lighting services to event production and AV equipment rental companies, is thrilled to announce its expansion into key cities across the United States.
Founded by industry known Stan Kurgansky and Nick Morson, AV Labor Source team members have been delivering quality service for over 15 years. Starting its roots in Las Vegas, the company is set to broaden its reach to include Los Angeles, Orlando, New York, Austin, Chicago, Washington DC, and more. With a strategic vision for growth over the next five years, the company aims to not only extend its services but also create valuable job opportunities for AV specialists and engineers nationwide.
"Our success relies on more than just great service; it's about empowering AV specialists across the country," says Kurgansky.
AV Labor Source currently boasts a comprehensive database of over 2,500 AV technicians and engineers. Moving forward, it recruits and trains local talent in each new market it enters.
"We're committed to rigorous training for our new hires to maintain service consistency," affirms Morson. The team believes that harnessing the expertise of skilled professionals from diverse backgrounds will ensure clients receive the same exceptional service that the company known for, no matter where they are.
In addition, the team prioritizes transparent communication. According to Kurgansky, open and honest communication is the foundation for successful partnerships. "Our commitment to transparent communication builds trust with our clients," adds Kurgansky. This principle will continue to guide AV Labor Source's interactions as it extends its footprint across key cities in the USA.
For more information, please visit https://avlaborsourceinc.com/.
