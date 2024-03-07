WEALTH UNTOLD in Final Stages of Post-Production
Upcoming feature documentary on women leadership in marine conservation in Belize was previously known as UNBELIZEABLUE.CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eclectic Aspirations is pleased to announce the completion of the director’s cut for WEALTH UNTOLD. This cut represents the third work-in-progress version of the film, which will be used to gather feedback from selected test audiences before proceeding with the final cut and remaining steps of post-production.
Formerly known by the working title of UNBELIZEABLUE, the film explores pioneering marine conservation work in Belize, led mostly by women of diverse backgrounds, whose collaborative vision to preserve a unique and threatened ecosystem serves as a model for coastal communities around the world.
“The core theme of the documentary has become clearer with each successive cut of the film, guiding our path to choosing WEALTH UNTOLD as the film’s new title,” explained Director/Producer Eladio Arvelo. “Drawn from a phrase in Belize’s national anthem and quoted by several film participants, the new title beautifully encapsulates the potential of the country’s natural resources to provide for its people, highlighting the urgency to safeguard those precious resources for years to come.”
WEALTH UNTOLD was selected as one of the “Hot Films in the Making” by From the Heart Productions during the 2023 Roy W. Dean Summer Grant season. The film is expected to be completed by June 2024, with plans for a world-premiere screening later this year.
“As we approach film completion, we have begun planning and taking the first steps to launch our associated impact campaign,” remarked Producer Phil Karp, who conceived the original theme for the documentary. “In that regard, we are excited to collaborate with the teaching staff at Itz’at STEAM Academy, a new high school in Belize City, to develop educational guides for sustainable development topics addressed in the documentary, and inspire young students, particularly girls, to consider careers in marine conservation and other STEM fields.”
Eclectic Aspirations is actively seeking additional financial support from potential partners aligned with the inspiring message of the film to complete post-production and fully launch our impact campaign. To learn more about how your organization can leverage the content of the documentary, please visit the film’s official website at https://www.wealthuntoldfilm.com
WEALTH UNTOLD is a fiscally sponsored project of the International Documentary Association (IDA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization. Contributions for WEALTH UNTOLD are payable to IDA and are tax-deductible as allowed by law.
About Eclectic Aspirations
Eclectic Aspirations LLC is a nonfiction film production company specializing in uplifting documentaries that showcase inspiring human stories from around the world. The company was founded in 2016 by Eladio Arvelo and is based in Carlsbad, California (USA). For more information about the company’s award-winning films, visit https://www.eclecticaspirations.com
