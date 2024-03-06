The Industrial Site Readiness grant program is created to boost the state’s portfolio of project-ready sites and accelerate private investment. Any public entity such as county, city, port district, or local tribe that have ideally, but not required, completed early site assessments and are ready to take the next steps toward site readiness may apply.

This one-time grant program provides funding to address specific site development needs faced by local governments including cities, counties, ports, and Washington tribes. Industrial sites may be awarded grants up to $500,000. The number of awards depends on the number of qualified candidates, the level of funding requested, and the size of the site. Minimum requested funding is $200,000. Applicants are encouraged to demonstrate additional funding for the proposed property development needs.

The funding is provided for pre-development planning grants to develop large manufacturing sites. Funding may also be used to support public infrastructure of brownfields into clean, tax-generating properties.

Through this Industrial Site Readiness program, the goal is to boost economic growth by assisting with site due diligence, environmental assessments, electric load studies, geotechnical analysis or other site readiness services, which will strengthen the state’s position to attract new investment.

Contact Nicole Witenstein Nowicki at SiteReadinessGrants@Commerce.wa.gov.