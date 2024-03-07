FRIENDS OF LATE POP STAR AARON CARTER DISCOVERS UNRELEASED SONG ‘GRATEFUL’
Late ‘90s pop star Aaron Carter has made a posthumous return with new music.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNA, US, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Late ‘90s pop star Aaron Carter has made a posthumous return with new music, in a positive way. Long-time friends singer-songwriter Winter Haven and producer Morgan Matthews announced today the release of ‘Grateful,’ the last song Aaron Carter recorded before his unfortunate passing two years ago.
Winter Haven, a rising artist to emerge from Florida, was working with the late pop star on a collaborative album, which was set to bring together an infusion of Christian and Dance Hall sounds. Since becoming pals in 2014, Winter Haven wrote and produced several songs for Aaron Carter, including his final album, “Blacklisted.” He is also credited for writing hit songs for artists, such as R&B singer-songwriter Blackbear and pop-punk drummer Mod Sun.
Upon discovering these unreleased tracks, Winter Haven and friends are stepping up to unleash one of Carter’s most praiseworthy moments, a Christian song. Written by Winter Haven, ‘Grateful’ is an upbeat refresher, an anthem acknowledging gratitude and joy. Paying homage to the life and legacy of the ‘I love Candy’ icon, ‘Grateful’ is beautiful awakening to how life can truly be lived.
Expect more new music from Winter Haven this year.
