Jesse Lynn Madera Soars with New Album Speed Of Sound

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Early reviews confirm that music journalists are excited about the upcoming release by singer-songwriter Jesse Lynn Madera ! "Speed of Sound," her sophomore album, is out March 15, 2024, on all platforms. The project was produced by Americana/Folk icon Dan Navarro (Lowen & Navarro), seven-time Grammy winner Jim Scott (Tedeschi Trucks Band, Wilco), and Grammy-nominated producer Ryan Hadlock (Lumineers, Zach Bryan, Brandi Carlile). American Songwriter describes Madera's music as “alluring, with a dramatic, ethereal, and almost otherworldly tone. Evoking comparisons to the shapeshifting brilliance of Kate Bush and the confessional pop sensibilities of Tori Amos.” Broadway World wrote, “Jesse is channeling gypsy, free-spirit vibes of Laurel Canyon with a dash of Texas spice. Madera has carved a new lane, debuting an infectious fresh sound listeners will be playing on repeat.”"Speed of Sound" showcases Madera's irresistible melodies, and a storytelling approach that is reminiscent of the 90’s golden age of Lillith Fair’s searingly empowered, vulnerable female singer-songwriters. Yet Madera also has the effervescent country lilt of a young Dolly at times, mixed with the kick-ass command of Linda Ronstadt. Whether you sit back to savor the more personal stories or jump to your feet and dance, Madera beckons us to come along for the entire sweet ride. “This record marks a graduation and awakening for me,” Madera shares. “I learned so much making it and made lifelong friends in the process.” Madera goes on to explain that Navarro and Scott were originally only going to produce one song, a cover of Jude Johnstone’s angsty but hope-infused "Unchained.” They tried another (“Ten Miles Down'') and it was then that Madera knew a magical partnership had been born. “At that point I got the feeling you get when you know you very well could be falling in love. I knew these two songs were cornerstones because they sounded like me - to me.”The third producer on "Speed of Sound" is Hadlock, who brought the songstress to work and stay at his Bear Creek Studios in Woodinville, WA. "Jesse was a dream to work with in the studio. Her classic songwriting and beautiful voice really resonated with me,” Hadlock praised. “Her music will take you away. Her music style dances the line between Americana and Country with a little Sunny California vibes tethered in.”The undeniable artistic chemistry between Madera and her producers resulted in the enthralling 11-track album. ”Working with Jesse Lynn was a bit of a revelation for this veteran,” said Navarro, who is making his production debut with this record. “She conveys vital vulnerability without succumbing to self-sacrifice and resilience without stridence. At once sensual, strong, and nurturing, she carries us through a journey along the high road on the wings of her insightful music and luscious voice.”Among the highlights of the project are the radio single “Austin,” and “Last Call,” the sultry duet co-written by Jesse and Navarro and featuring both of their vocals, which they debuted at Folk Alliance. Another focus track, "No Place to Shine,” will fill listeners with a distinctive foot-stomping hoedown/party vibe.Madera will be touring in conjunction with the album release, including select upcoming performances with Navarro. Upcoming shows include NYC, Annapolis, Vienna, VA, Columbus, and Indianapolis. For more dates, visit JesseLynnMadera.com.Jesse Lynn Madera, Dan Navarro, Jim Scott, and Ryan Hadlock are available for interviews.About Jesse Lynn Madera: West Virginia-born and Houston-raised, Jesse Lynn Madera is celebrated for crafting musical tales with profound and relatable lyrics while effortlessly blending diverse genres. Music industry tastemakers are taking notice of Madera’s distinctive talent. Music Connection Magazine recognized her as one of their Hot 100 Best Unsigned Artists. Last year, she emerged as a top 12 finalist (out of 6,000 entries) in the Americana category of the Unsigned Only competition due to her compelling performance of "Unchained." Madera’s dedicated fan base is a testament to her captivating live performances, which include sold-out shows at renowned venues like New York’s Bitter End and Nashville’s The Bluebird (where she shared the stage with Dan Navarro, Pete Mroz & Jim Photoglo). She has had a significant festival presence, appearing at Mile 0, 30A, Annapolis Songwriters, and Mile of Music. Madera was selected as a headliner for WMOT’s Finally Friday live concert series in Nashville, further solidifying her musical prowess. A dynamic performer, she has provided show support for acclaimed artists like The Zombies, Navarro, Maddie Poppe, and Mary Fahl. Speed of Sound showcases an exciting new chapter in Madera’s evolving musical artistry.

