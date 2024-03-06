Single CBP interdiction yields methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and guns

SAN DIEGO - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers (CBP) at the San Ysidro Port of Entry discovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and three handguns concealed in one vehicle.

On Monday, March 4 at approximately 10:40 p.m., CBP officers were conducting pre-primary inspections and encountered a 38-year-old woman driving a 2019 SUV applying for admission into the United States from Mexico.

During a cursory inspection of the SUV, CBP officers discovered several packages behind the rear seats. CBP officers radioed for assistance and referred the driver and vehicle for further inspection.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers utilized x-ray imaging technology to scan the SUV. Results of the scan identified anomalies in the vehicle’s firewall, rear seats, spare tire, and trunk. A K9 team responded to screen the vehicle and received a positive alert for the presence of narcotics in the trunk area.

CBP officers extracted a total of 103 packages containing methamphetamine, blue fentanyl pills, heroin, cocaine, and discovered three handguns. The narcotics had a total weight of 126.4 pounds with an estimated street value of $885,460.00.

CBP officers search a suspicious vehicle and discover methamphetamine concealed inside its spare tire.

“Another outstanding interdiction by our CBP officers,” said Mariza Marin, Port Director of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. “Our officers inspect over 100,000 travelers each day, balancing the need to efficiently process legitimate trade and travel with the ability to intercept illicit goods and narcotics. This seizure is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”

Officers discover more dangerous narcotics concealed inside the vehicle's framing.

The subject was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. The narcotics, firearms, and vehicle were seized by CBP.

Blue fentanyl pills were discovered and extracted from the vehicle.

These seizures are part of Operation Apollo. Operation Apollo is a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl and other illicit synthetic narcotics. More information about Operation Apollo can be found here. Follow the Director of CBP’s San Diego Field Office on Twitter at @DFOSanDiegoCA for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.