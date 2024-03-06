Manchin Applauds West Virginia National Guard’s New Partnership With Nation Of Gabon

March 06, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), applauded the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) for being selected as the U.S. partner to the nation of Gabon in Central Africa for the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program.

“The West Virginia National Guard continues to make our state and country proud, and I’m thrilled they have been selected to partner with Gabon for this important program. The West Virginia National Guard was specifically selected to partner with Gabon due to their professionalism and success of their partnerships with Qatar and Peru. I have no doubt that Gabon will also be positively influenced by the expertise of our distinguished guardsmen and women, and that this relationship will serve as a foundation to further increase the cooperation between our nations. I look forward to seeing the benefits of this collaboration and I will continue to support our National Guard men and women at home and abroad,” said Senator Manchin.

The State Partnership Program delivers a significant return on investment by broadening the pool of security partners who are willing and able to support defense and security cooperation objectives around the world.

Gabon is located along the Atlantic Ocean on the African continent. Approximately four times the size of West Virginia, Gabon has a comparable population to the Mountain State and has a similarly-sized military to that of the WVNG.

More information on the partnership is available here.