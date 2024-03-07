rater8 Recognized as a Great Place to Work™
rater8, the leader in healthcare reputation management, is proud to announce its recognition as a Great Place to Work™.MONTVALE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rater8, the leader in healthcare reputation management, is proud to announce its recognition as a Great Place to Work™. This esteemed accolade highlights the company’s commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture and employee satisfaction.
About the Great Place to Work™ Certification
The Great Place to Work™ certification is based on comprehensive employee feedback through the Trust Index™ survey, which evaluates factors such as company culture, leadership, and employee experiences. rater8 employees overwhelmingly reported a high level of trust in the organization, highlighting the company’s supportive environment and dedication to employee well-being.
“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for a second year in a row,” said Evan Steele, Founder and CEO of rater8. “At rater8, our team is the heart and soul of everything we do. A lot of companies have great software, but I believe our biggest differentiator is the people who support our award-winning product.”
rater8’s commitment to fostering a positive work environment goes beyond traditional corporate benefits. A fully remote workplace, the company offers a range of initiatives aimed at promoting work-life balance, career development opportunities, and employee recognition programs. Unlimited paid time off, comprehensive benefits, eight hours of volunteer time off during National Volunteer Month in April, and social events like virtual happy hours and an annual in-person gathering are just a few of the perks rater8 employees enjoy.
The Great Place to Work™ certification not only reflects rater8’s dedication to its employees, but also emphasizes its position as a leading innovator in the healthcare technology space. By prioritizing employee satisfaction and well-being, rater8 continues to attract and retain top talent and drive meaningful growth within the healthcare industry.
About rater8
rater8 is the healthcare industry’s leader in reputation management, empowering organizations across the country to measure, analyze, and improve the overall quality of the patient experience. rater8’s innovative solutions help healthcare practices and providers thrive in an increasingly patient-centric landscape.
Join Our Hive
rater8 is a fast-growing, high-performance healthcare SaaS company providing unlimited career growth and pay opportunities for its employees. We are actively seeking candidates who are excited about building a fast-track career with us. If you’re ready for your next career move at a company that puts its people first, visit our careers page.
