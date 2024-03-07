Quantum.Tech USA Relocates to Nation’s Capital to Host Annual Gathering of Global Quantum Community in Washington D.C.
Government and Global Fortune 500 Leaders Meet April 24-26 to Explore Real-World Applications of Quantum Computing, Sensing and Cryptography
There has been an awakening of sorts by government entities this year regarding the importance of partnering with industry to build a resilient quantum ecosystem”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum.Tech USA today announced it will hold its annual gathering of the global quantum community on April 24 – 26, with the April 24 program being held at the Westin Downtown and the April 25-26 program being held at the Conrad Hotel in Washington, D.C. The event has been relocated to the nation’s capital to better facilitate the in-depth discussions and education needed to advance quantum partnership between government agencies and industry.
— Laurence Coldicott, senior content director for Alpha Events
The three-day format will begin with the Quantum Cryptography Spotlight, a full day dedicated to cryptography and the challenges of keeping data secure as quantum advances, with two days of general conference sessions and technical workshops to follow. The event will also host its first-ever Quantum Venture Capital Shark Tank that will serve as a bridge between the quantum ecosystem and the investment community. The conference closes with a debate among experts regarding the timeline, feasibility and implications of quantum computing’s evolution.
Event speakers will include top officials from the White House and government entities such as National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NASA, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Homeland Security as well as several national labs, joined by executives from leading companies including Verizon, AT&T, Schneider Electric, Deutsche Bahn, Pfizer, Amgen, Boeing, Raytheon, HSBC, Wells Fargo and more.
Executives from leading quantum industry organizations will also be speaking, including Celia Merzbacher, executive director of QED-C; Michael J. Biercuk, founder and CEO of Q-CTRL; Yuval Boger, CMO of QuEra Computing and representatives from Global Quantum Intelligence, PASQAL, Rigetti and more.
“Quantum.Tech is a great opportunity to connect with the entire quantum community,” said Merzbacher. “QED-C is excited that this premier event is coming to Washington D.C. We look forward to welcoming quantum stakeholders from around the world.”
Session topics include:
- Panel: How Global Enterprises are Working with Government to Achieve Quantum Advantage?
- Workshop: What is the Present and Future Relationship Between Quantum and AI?
- International Quantum Initiatives Panel: Global Use Cases of How Government, Industry and Researchers are Collaborating to Drive Quantum Innovation
- Panel: Exploring Quantum Initiatives in the Military and Defense
- Panel: What Are the U.S. Federal Agency Perspectives on Keeping Quantum Secure?
- Workshop: Assessing the Impact the National Quantum Initiative Update Will Have on U.S. Federal Quantum Security
“There has been an awakening of sorts by government entities this year regarding the importance of partnering with industry to build a resilient quantum ecosystem,” said Laurence Coldicott, senior content director for Alpha Events, the conference organizer. “The new Quantum.Tech USA location and conference program will provide attendees an opportunity to learn from over 80 speakers as they discuss high-level case studies on topics such as cryptography, sensing, commercialization, etc., and to engage with key partners as they make quantum investment decisions.”
Quantum.Tech USA 2024 sponsors include Q-CTRL, Rigetti, McKinsey Digital, Accenture Federal Services, Aliro Quantum, BlueQubit, PASQAL, Quantum Computing Inc. and QuEra Computing. To view all event sponsors, visit here.
About Quantum.Tech USA
Produced by Alpha Events and in its fifth year, Quantum.Tech USA is an in-person quantum technology conference covering quantum computing, cryptography and sensing. The conference showcases the multinational enterprises, governments, academics and solution providers leading the charge to quantum supremacy.
