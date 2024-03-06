Cull Onion Disposal Deadline March 15, 2024

Boise, Idaho – March 15, 2024, is the deadline for disposal of cull onions in Ada, Canyon, Gem, Payette, Owyhee and Washington counties.

According to Idaho State Statute 02.06.05, Disposal of Cull Onions and Potatoes, all cull or waste onions not useable for human consumption, will be disposed of by an approved method prior to March 15 each year to protect the onion industry from onion maggot. Onions sorted after March 15 must be properly disposed of within one week.

“The Disposal of Cull Onions Rule allows Idaho to remain the optimal onion producing area that it is,” said Tina Eiman, ISDA Bureau Chief of Field Services. “We’ve had great collaboration from industry and recognize their crucial role in this effort.”

ISDA inspectors will be monitoring disposal sites to verify that culls are being properly disposed of. Options for proper disposal include pit burial, feeding, composting, spreading, chopping and shredding. The University of Idaho’s “Best Management Practices for Pit Disposal of Cull Onions” (Publication CIS 1064) is referenced in the rules and available through University of Idaho Extension.

Onion maggot is an aggressive pest that reproduces quickly. The larval stage of the onion maggot attacks and destroys germinating seedlings by feeding on roots. Later generations feed on expanding bulbs which could further devastate onion yields. Feeding damage also provides an avenue for pathogens to rot bulbs during storage.

For the full cull onion disposal rule, visit agri.idaho.gov.

Contact:

Tina Eiman

tina.eiman@isda.idaho.gov

(208) 736-2195