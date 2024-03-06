Second Man Sentenced for Murder of Dodgeville, Wis. Woman

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice today announced that Philip G. Schmidt-Way, 29, of Loveland, Colo., was sentenced to life with the ability to petition for extended supervision after 20 years for the murder of his grandmother in Dodgeville, Wis. on July 19, 2021.

Last month co-defendant Aric Way, father to Schmidt-Way, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in the homicide. In Mr. Schmidt-Way’s proceeding, the sentencing court described Aric Way as the mastermind.

“With this sentencing, we now know that both of the defendants involved in this extensively planned and despicable homicide will be behind bars for a long time," said Attorney General Josh Kaul. "Thank you to everyone who helped ensure that the exhaustive and thorough work of investigators in this case led to the conviction and sentencing of the defendants.”

On July 19, 2021, the victim was found deceased in her Dodgeville, Wis., home. An autopsy determined carbon monoxide poisoning to be a contributing factor to the cause of death. The victim had recently agreed to sell the family farm which Mr. Schmidt-Way would have inherited upon the victim’s death. The evidence at trial showed that there were no obvious sources to explain elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the home. Mr. Way purchased products known to react together to create carbon monoxide.

Mr. Schmidt-Way’s phone record data placed his phone in the same area as Mr. Way’s Google data during the purchase of a product on July 17, 2021. Data from Mr. Schmidt-Way’s phone also showed that he arrived in Wisconsin on July 16, 2021, after leaving Colorado on July 15, 2021. Mr. Schmidt-Way’s vehicle was also seen on camera at the victim’s home on the night of her death.

This case was the result of an investigation by the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and DCI with assistance from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Dodgeville EMS, Dodgeville Fire, Northern Colorado Drug Task Force, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office - Colorado, UW Hospital, Glendale Police Department, Eastern District of Wisconsin U.S. Marshals Service, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Victim services are provided by the Iowa County District Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Nathaniel Adamson and Edward Minser with assistance from paralegal Jackie Righter.

The criminal complaint is available on request.