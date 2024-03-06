Mayor Bowser and Universal Health Services Announce Plan to Bring New Freestanding Emergency Department to Ward 7 on Fletcher-Johnson Campus

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Universal Health Services (UHS) announced a plan to bring new emergency services to Ward 7 on the Fletcher-Johnson campus. The new emergency services location will be the latest addition to an expanding network of health care East of the River, joining the Cedar Hill Urgent Care GW Health facility, which opened in October 2022 in Ward 8 and is now serving over 12,000 patients a year, and the Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health, which is currently under construction and scheduled to open in 2025 on the St. Elizabeths East campus.



“This facility will kickstart the important work of bringing new services and investment to Fletcher-Johnson and it will continue the important work we are doing to grow our network of health care East of the River,” said Mayor Bowser. “By building a comprehensive system of care that allows more residents to get the right care at the right time, closer to home, we can improve health outcomes and build a healthier and more equitable DC.



As part of Universal Health Services agreement with the District to invest $75 million in health care infrastructure East of the River, the new freestanding emergency department (FED) will provide 24/7, hospital-quality emergency services for patients of all ages, from pediatrics to seniors. The new FED will be a full-service emergency room, staffed with an experienced team including board-certified emergency medicine physicians, ER nurses, and ER techs. The FED will feature a wide range of capabilities and advanced technology including laboratory services, imaging services, and a medication room. Patients can be seen in the FED for a wide range of conditions including life-threatening injuries, stroke symptoms, chest pain, broken bones, lacerations, and illnesses. Patients needing hospital admission and/or a higher level of emergency care will be transferred to the hospital of their choice.



“A new emergency treatment center in Ward 7 is a big step toward achieving our goal of building a comprehensive health care system that serves the needs of all District residents. As well, development of the facility on the Fletcher-Johnson Campus is a catalyst for additional economic development along the Benning Road corridor in the heart of Ward 7,” said Ward 7 Councilmember Vincent C. Gray. “Our work is not done, but we continue to make strides in ensuring that access to quality health care --from urgent care to prevention to overall wellness-- is nearby and convenient for residents on the East End of our city.”

When complete, the approximately $20 million facility/FED, paid for by UHS, will be staffed and operated daily by approximately 40 medical and professional staff.



“The new Freestanding Emergency Department solidifies our commitment and partnership to provide an integrated health care delivery system built on excellence,” said Kimberly Russo, Group VP, Acute Care Division, DC Region, CEO, The George Washington University Hospital. “This facility joins a comprehensive network of care that includes, The George Washington University Hospital, Cedar Hill Urgent Care GW Health, and Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health, opening in early 2025. Serving primarily District residents in Wards 7 and 8, this facility will be vital in alleviating health care disparities throughout these important communities.”



Mayor Bowser’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget included $42 million for the Department of General Services to prepare the Fletcher-Johnson campus, including demolition of the existing building and adding necessary infrastructure improvements.



“The Fletcher-Johnson Campus redevelopment has and will continue to be a community-driven project that delivers the services, amenities, and housing that Marshall Heights and Ward 7 residents want and deserve,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert. “We look forward to working with UHS to bringing this new health care facility online and continuing our work on the Fletcher-Johnson Campus.”



The new facility is part of the larger planned redevelopment of the Fletcher-Johnson campus, being led by Fletcher-Johnson Community Partners (FJCP). As part of the RFP process, Ward 7 community members expressed the desire for a health care facility, in addition to housing, retail, and community-meeting space. The new FED and emergency care services provided at the Fletcher-Johnson campus will be subject to review by and approval from the State Health Planning Development Agency.



In the past year, the District has also celebrated the opening of the new Whitman-Walker Max Robinson Center at the St. Elizabeths East campus, the new DC Health headquarters at 2201 Shannon Place SE, and the District’s first Stabilization Center at 35 K Street NE. Today’s announcement satisfies the District’s agreement with UHS to bring a new health care facility to Ward 7 in addition to the new hospital and healthcare facility in Ward 8.



