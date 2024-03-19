SaltWrap Launches New Healthcare Practitioner Program
SaltWrap, the global leader in Therapeutic Sports Nutrition™, officially launches its new Healthcare Practitioner Program.
We see healthcare practitioners as valuable partners we can work with to help people – from everyday fitness enthusiasts to world-class professional athletes – come back stronger.”PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaltWrap, the global leader in Therapeutic Sports Nutrition™, is proud to announce the launch of its Healthcare Practitioner Program.
— Scott Hogan, SaltWrap Founder & CEO
Through this program, healthcare professionals can gain intimate access to SaltWrap’s award-winning and industry-leading Therapeutic Sports Nutrition™ system. This includes unique, science-backed products and protocols proven to support healing, decrease recovery time, and improve outcomes from surgery, physical therapy, and corrective exercise.
SaltWrap founder and CEO, Scott Hogan, says it’s a unique opportunity to serve both practitioners and patients alike:
“At SaltWrap, we pride ourselves on being the global leaders in Therapeutic Sports Nutrition™. But innovation doesn’t end with our award-winning formulas. That’s where SaltWrap’s Healthcare Practitioner Program comes in.
Healthcare practitioners live on the frontlines of injury recovery and corrective exercise. Yet historically, most companies have seen them only as customers. SaltWrap is here to change that. We see healthcare practitioners as valuable partners we can work with to help people – from everyday fitness enthusiasts to world-class professional athletes – come back stronger.”
To learn more about SaltWrap’s Healthcare Practitioner Program, including how to apply, please visit https://saltwrap.com/pages/healthcare-practitioner-program.
About SaltWrap: Founded in 2015 by Scott Hogan CPT, COES, SaltWrap brings together the most practical ideas in Therapeutic Sports Nutrition™, corrective exercise, and functional fitness. SaltWrap's award-winning products combine cutting-edge sports performance ingredients with clinically proven nutrients to support the body’s natural healing mechanisms. SaltWrap was recently named one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States by Inc.
