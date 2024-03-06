AKTI Welcomes Swordis as a New Member

Online retailer joins at the Bronze Membership level

Having a newly established company like Swordis join our organization is a testament to the work we’ve done for more than 25 years in finding common ground on knife issues.”
— Jan Billeb, Executive Director of AKTI
CODY, WY, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Knife and Tool Institute (AKTI) is happy to announce that Swordis, an online retail store featuring over 1,200 swords, daggers, and technical knives from renowned brands, has joined as a new member of the nonprofit organization. Swordis comes in at the Bronze Membership level.

Swordis is a startup launched In December 2023. It originated from Sword Encyclopedia, a blog dedicated to sword information since 2021. Acting upon readers' demand for reputable sources to purchase swords, founder Vali Munteau established Swordis.com as an online retail store.

“SwordEncyclopedia was established as a community for sword enthusiasts and collectors. Our mission continues to be building a community within the sword industry, and AKTI shares a similar goal,” said David Mickov, Chief Editor at Swordis. “We are eager to form partnerships with others with the same objectives, allowing us to gain additional exposure.”

Jan Billeb, Executive Director of AKTI, said the organization is pleased to have new companies like Swordis joining in the AKTI’s efforts as it advocates for the knife and tool industry and provides resources for knife users.

“We’re seeing a fresh wave of innovation within the knife industry,” Billeb said. “Having a newly established company like Swordis, one that’s part of the new energy in the industry, join our organization is a testament to the work we’ve done for more than 25 years in finding common ground on knife issues.”

ABOUT AKTI
The American Knife & Tool Institute is the effective nonprofit advocacy organization representing all segments of the knife industry and all knife users. Formed in true grassroots fashion by concerned industry leaders after considerable discussion with individual knifemakers, knife magazine publishers, and a broad section of the knife community, AKTI has been the reasonable and responsible voice of the knife community since 1998. For more information or to become a member, log on to www.akti.org

Jan Billeb
American Knife & Tool Institute
+1 307-587-8296
email us here

You just read:

AKTI Welcomes Swordis as a New Member

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jan Billeb
American Knife & Tool Institute
+1 307-587-8296
Company/Organization
American Knife & Tool Institute
22 Vista View Ln
Cody, Wyoming, 82414
United States
+1 307-587-8296
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

As the advocacy organization representing the sporting knife and tool industry and all knife owners, the American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) works to educate, promote and inform about knives as valuable, essential tools in our everyday lives. AKTI is recognized worldwide as the most respected, credible and accurate source of knife law information and legislative input, encouraging reasonable and responsible knife laws and regulations and consistent enforcement.

More From This Author
AKTI Welcomes Swordis as a New Member
AKTI Welcomes SZCO as a New Member
AKTI Strengthens Legislative Partnerships at National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses Summit
View All Stories From This Author