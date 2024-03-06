AKTI Welcomes Swordis as a New Member
Online retailer joins at the Bronze Membership level
Having a newly established company like Swordis join our organization is a testament to the work we’ve done for more than 25 years in finding common ground on knife issues.”CODY, WY, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Knife and Tool Institute (AKTI) is happy to announce that Swordis, an online retail store featuring over 1,200 swords, daggers, and technical knives from renowned brands, has joined as a new member of the nonprofit organization. Swordis comes in at the Bronze Membership level.
Swordis is a startup launched In December 2023. It originated from Sword Encyclopedia, a blog dedicated to sword information since 2021. Acting upon readers' demand for reputable sources to purchase swords, founder Vali Munteau established Swordis.com as an online retail store.
“SwordEncyclopedia was established as a community for sword enthusiasts and collectors. Our mission continues to be building a community within the sword industry, and AKTI shares a similar goal,” said David Mickov, Chief Editor at Swordis. “We are eager to form partnerships with others with the same objectives, allowing us to gain additional exposure.”
Jan Billeb, Executive Director of AKTI, said the organization is pleased to have new companies like Swordis joining in the AKTI’s efforts as it advocates for the knife and tool industry and provides resources for knife users.
“We’re seeing a fresh wave of innovation within the knife industry,” Billeb said. “Having a newly established company like Swordis, one that’s part of the new energy in the industry, join our organization is a testament to the work we’ve done for more than 25 years in finding common ground on knife issues.”
