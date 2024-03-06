Javier Palomarez Supports Ted Cruz’s Reelection in 2024
Javier Palomarez Supports Ted Cruz’s Reelection in 2024DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), supports Senator Ted Cruz’s reelection in 2024. Cruz’s unrelenting commitment to small business and the economy make him a crucial ally. Additionally, his reelection will guarantee a prominent Hispanic voice in the Senate on various issues including: energy, infrastructure, technology, national security and immigration. Javier Palomarez released the following statement:
“The Senator has proven to me, and the business community as a whole, to be a staunch defender and powerful ally. Despite the fact that we are often on opposite sides of the aisle, the Senator has always illustrated a willingness to collaborate, prioritize our economy and fight for the American small business community. As a born and bred Texan and businessman, I call on the 3 million small business owners in the state to join me in support of Ted Cruz’s reelection.
In recent times, we have seen the benefits of Ted Cruz having a seat in the Senate. From fighting for critical small business tax cuts, to raising bipartisan calls for federal investments and fighting against energy overregulation, Senator Cruz’s support for our small business community has helped better the lives of every American.
His bipartisanship has paved the way for important legislative and government action, such as: Amending the National Defense Authorization Act to prohibit the sale of oil to China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea; The passing of the USMCA trade agreement, benefiting our critical manufacturing and agricultural industries; Leading a bipartisan effort to bring semiconductor manufacturing to Texas, creating thousands of jobs; and more recently working with Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar, who I’ve also endorsed, to expand the World Trade Bridge, greatly enhancing our capacity for international trade. Additionally, witnessing his work with Maria Cantwell (D-WA) in the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation has given me hope that our elected officials can still put good policy ahead of politics.
I believe it’s time for the extremes of both political parties to stop pulling us apart. That is not who we are. We must be strong enough and willing to collaborate with those on the other end of the political spectrum to ensure our country moves in the right direction. The vitriol and partisan bickering has got to stop. It’s time for us to work together for the greater good, the American economy demands it and the American people deserve it.”
About Javier Palomarez:
Javier Palomarez is a leading voice in the areas of multi-cultural consumerism, marketing, small business, entrepreneurship, and the Hispanic electorate. His opinions have been sought after by the world’s leading media outlets including CNN, MSNBC, NBC, FOX, the BBC, the Wall Street Journal, El Pais, the Associated Press, Reuters, Business Week, USA Today, the L.A. Times and the Boston Globe. He is an acclaimed spokesperson for small business and entrepreneurship, recognized as one of America’s most influential Hispanics for over a decade.
