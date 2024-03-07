Planet Home Lending Hires Doug Long as Senior Vice President, Divisional Sales Leader
Seasoned industry expert set to expand and energize retail branch network
Joining Planet Home Lending is a strategic alignment with a fully integrated family of companies backed by stable capital and distinguished by innovative products and visionary leadership.”MERIDEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Home Lending, a national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, has hired Doug Long as Senior Vice President, Divisional Sales Manager. With more than four decades in mortgage banking, Long's expertise in building retail networks and pioneering product development adds significant value to Planet Home Lending.
— Doug Long, Senior Vice President, Divisional Sales Manager
“Joining Planet Home Lending goes beyond a mere transition,” Long said. “It's a strategic alignment with a fully integrated family of companies backed by stable capital and distinguished by innovative products and visionary leadership.”
John Bosley, Planet Home Lending President, Mortgage Lending, said, “We’re excited to have Doug join our team. His depth of retail experience and leadership will leverage our platform’s capabilities to expand retail market share in a shrinking market.”
Long emphasized how Planet’s unique home loan offerings underscore the company’s collaborative and forward-thinking culture. "Planet is pioneering the future of mortgage lending with novel products like Cash 4 Homes, 1st Year Flex, Purchase EDGE, one-time close construction loans, and bridge, renovation, and manufactured home loans,” he said. “What sets us apart is not just these products, but how we come together, across different channels, to continuously innovate and refine them. This synergy allows Planet to offer unparalleled operational support to its sales professionals, along with no hidden overlays and some of the industry's best turn times.”
Before joining Planet, Long was the Southeast Divisional President for AmeriFirst Mortgage/Union Home and President of National Lending for Prospect Mortgage, LLC in Orlando, Florida. Prior to that, he was CEO and Co-founder of Pinnacle Financial, which he grew into one of the largest privately held U.S. mortgage companies of its time.
# # #
About Planet Home Lending, LLC
Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://phlcorrespondent.com or https://planethomelending.com.
Dona DeZube
Planet Home Lending, LLC
+1 443-263-2832
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn