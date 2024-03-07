Ready Theatre Systems (RTS) and Mobile Moviegoing™ Form Strategic Partnership to Elevate the Moviegoing Experience
Using Advanced Delivery Technologies Ready Theatre Systems (RTS) and MobileMoviegoing™ Heighten Loyalty, Rewards and Subscription Programs
Being able to deliver a top tier product with a quick turnaround for RTS customers is a top priority for us and we are excited for the opportunity to work with a great group of individuals”KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready Theatre Systems (RTS), a leading provider of comprehensive point-of-sale solutions for the cinema exhibition industry, is pleased to announce a newly formed strategic partnership with Mobile Moviegoing, innovators in SaaS platforms that transform the moviegoing experience. This collaboration will seamlessly integrate Mobile Moviegoing's advanced delivery technologies into RTS's suite of exhibitor tools, providing customers with unmatched website customization and functionality.
— Corey Tocchini, CEO, MobileMoviegoing
As paid loyalty and rewards programs rapidly evolve, gaining momentum in cinema exhibition along with movie ticket subscription services, RTS and Mobile Moviegoing are creating a notable trend by integrating advanced loyalty/rewards and subscription programs offered by RTS software. These advancements not only foster customer retention, but also heightens their engagement. The significant benefit for the exhibitor, is the monthly recurring revenue generated by loyalty and subscription programs.
RTS is pleased to be able to offer additional website solutions for its exhibitor network by offering custom branded websites powered by Mobile Moviegoing’s prevailing technology. This technology offering is being made available to all RTS customers at no additional cost. "Being able to deliver a top tier product with a quick turnaround for RTS customers is a top priority for us and we are excited for the opportunity to work with a great group of individuals” notes Mobile Moviegoing CEO, Corey Tocchini.
By offering websites and mobile apps enhanced by Mobile Moviegoing’s top tier web design and tool suite, RTS customers are equipped with even more choice in the often-costly digital space while not having to give up on their own unique brand identity. "Mobile Moviegoing offers an array of website options for our exhibitors," stated Rob Chabot, President of RTS. "By integrating their technology into our offerings, we empower our exhibitors with effective solutions that accelerate online presence and elevate the moviegoer’s experience."
A seamless and unique platform, Mobile Moviegoing™ integrates online ticketing, concessions/dining, and gift card sales, optimizing the moviegoing experience that promotes overall guest enjoyment. Additionally, Mobile Moviegoing and RTS are excited to offer premier Food & Beverage operation tools, enabling exhibitors to provide simple features such as QR code ordering from cinema seats or tabletops in lobbies. AI-enhanced SEO strategies increase search visibility, ensuring exhibitors successfully reach their target audience.
"We’re thrilled to partner with RTS to help expand the network of cinemas utilizing our distinctive solutions. We anticipate and are eager to welcome even more RTS exhibitors onboard as we provide them with exemplary website solutions," said Tocchini. "Together, we aim to redefine the standard for exhibitor websites, offering unparalleled custom functionality, and user experience."
RTS and Mobile Moviegoing’s partnership represents a vital step in achieving the best possible cinema experience, while supporting exhibitors in a rapidly changing entertainment landscape. The companies are equally committed to delivering dependable solutions that drive exhibitors’ success and delight moviegoers worldwide.
###
About Ready Theatre Systems (RTS):
Ready Theatre Systems (RTS) provides comprehensive solutions for movie exhibitors, including ticketing, concessions, POS systems, and more. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, RTS empowers exhibitors to streamline operations and enhance the moviegoing experience.
About Mobile Moviegoing™:
Mobile Moviegoing™ is a pioneering platform that revolutionizes the moviegoing experience through cutting-edge technology. From advanced website solutions to seamless integration of ticketing, concessions, and loyalty programs, Mobile Moviegoing™ delivers unparalleled convenience and satisfaction to moviegoers and exhibitors alike.
RTS Contact Information
RD Crocker
National Sales Manager
(865) 212-9703 x. 140
rdcrocker@rts-solutions.com
Tim Kelly
MobileMoviegoing
707-200-6236
tim@mobilemoviegoing.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn