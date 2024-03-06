Artisanal Gold Council Enables U.S. Investors to Donate Securities and Mutual Funds for Tax Deductions

Artisanal Gold Council Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Artisanal Gold Council (AGC) is pleased to announce a new initiative that allows investors in the United States to contribute securities and mutual funds for tax deductions, furthering to further their support for responsible artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM) practices worldwide.

AGC, a leading organization dedicated to improving the livelihoods of artisanal and small-scale gold miners, recognizes the importance of financial support in its mission to promote sustainable development within the ASGM sector. By accepting donations of securities and mutual funds, AGC opens up new avenues for individuals and organizations to contribute to its cause while enjoying potential tax benefits and receiving a tax incentive at the same time.

The decision to accept such donations aligns with AGC's commitment to innovation and efficiency in fundraising efforts. Through this initiative, U.S. investors can now leverage their investment portfolios to support AGC's projects and initiatives aimed at improving health, environment, and socio-economic conditions in artisanal gold mining communities.

"We are excited to introduce this opportunity for U.S. investors to make a meaningful impact in artisanal and small-scale gold mining communities," said Ryan Painter, Development and Communications Manager for Artisanal Gold Council. "By donating securities and mutual funds, individuals or businesses can support our efforts to implement responsible practices and empower miners to thrive in their livelihoods, all while potentially benefiting from tax deductions incentives."

Donors interested in contributing securities or mutual funds to AGC are encouraged to contact the organization directly or your financial advisors for more information on the donation process and potential tax advantages. Donations to AGC will be managed and overseen by the Canadian bank, TD Bank on behalf of AGC.

For more information about the Artisanal Gold Council, please visit https://artisanalgold.org or contact Ryan Painter at 1-250-812-0849 or email rpainter@artisanalgold.org.

