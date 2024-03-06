More funding helps B.C. families with school expenses

CANADA, March 6 - The Province is replenishing funding that helps families that need it most cover the extra costs of school activities or buying school supplies for their children.

“The Student and Family Affordability Fund is truly making a difference for families, and will ensure students are supported throughout the school year and no student is left out because of costs,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “Teachers and principals see students every day and know what kind of supports they might need. Parents or families who are struggling with expenses should know that this funding is there for you.”

The Student and Family Affordability Fund will add an additional $20 million from the Province to help schools provide support directly to families within their school communities. Funding will be used to help pay for student necessities, such as school supplies, school fees and class trips, as well as additional costs associated with joining a school sports team or music program.

“Ensuring that students and families feel empowered and supported to participate equally in school activities is a foundational piece in ensuring student success,” said Ravi Parmar, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca. “The Student and Family Affordability Fund has been transformative for so many schools, including those in the Sooke School District. I am eager to see how schools will further utilize this expanded funding to help our kids be the best they can be.”

This funding builds on more than $60 million provided through the Student and Family Affordability Fund over the past two years, which has helped students throughout the province with costs, such as schools supplies and helping with the price of class trips. This is on top of the largest investment in food programs in the Province’s history of $214 million over three years through the Feeding Futures Fund to ensure school districts can create and expand their school food programs so students can access food during the school day.

The Province is also making child care more affordable. On top of the $10 a Day ChildCareBC program, families of school-aged children and children attending half-day preschool at licensed facilities have been saving as much as $145 per month per child since September 2023. Families with kindergarten-aged children and younger are also saving as much as $900 per month at participating licensed child care programs.

In addition to the replenishment of the Student and Family Affordability Fund, Budget 2024 also provides strong affordability measures for people, including a one-time BC Electricity Affordability Credit that will help reduce electricity bills for people and businesses in the coming year, and increases to the BC Family Benefit.

Quotes:

Amanda Dowhy, board chair, Sooke School District –

“In this challenging landscape, we are grateful to the Government of B.C. for not only recognizing the widening affordability gap, but also for swiftly responding to the urgent need for support. Beyond its role in providing financial assistance, this fund allows us to foster a culture of inclusivity and community within our schools, ensuring that no student is left behind.”

Carolyn Broady, president, British Columbia School Trustees Association –

“Students whose families are struggling with cost-of-living increases will benefit directly from these funds. Boards of education appreciate the government recognizing the impact of inflation on families and school communities, and understanding that local school districts are best positioned to ensure students have access to the resources they need to thrive academically and personally.”

Laura Ward, president, BC Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils –

“The Student and Family Affordability Fund has had a positive impact on families and students across the province. As living costs rise, this initiative has taken financial pressure off families and helped to ensure vulnerable students can be more successful. By making essentials like school supplies and field trips more available at schools, families find it easier to access necessary support, promoting equity for all. BCCPAC is pleased to see the continuation of this funding by the Province.”

Learn More:

For more information about Budget 2024 supports, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024FIN0009-000241

For information about the Feeding Futures program, visit: https://www.gov.bc.ca/bcschoolfood

For more information about affordable child care options through ChildCareBC, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/caring-for-young-children