MDC provides grant through CAP program for Bonne Terre City Lake upgrades

BONNE TERRE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the City of Bonne Terre have recently joined forces to provide significant improvements to Bonne Terre City Lake through an MDC Land Conservation Partnership Grant (LCPG) as part of an ongoing Community Assistance Program (CAP) agreement devoted to improving the area’s user experience.

MDC has provided a $89,024.15 grant to reimburse the City of Bonne Terre for recent facility upgrades at Bonne Terre City Lake, including construction and placement of an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible fishing platform, and sidewalk. The entire cost of the project was roughly $194,400, with the remaining amount covered by the City of Bonne Terre.

“The lake will continue to be an excellent resource for the community,” said MDC Fisheries Programs Supervisor Laura Ruman. “We are thrilled to partner and provide reimbursement for these much-needed upgrades.”

MDC’s CAP program provides close-to-home fishing opportunities in communities throughout the state of Missouri; the first CAP agreement between MDC and City of Bonne Terre was signed in 1996.

Through MDC’s CAP program, the Department enters into typically 25-year agreements with cities, counties, state and federal agencies, businesses, foundations, schools, and colleges to provide fisheries management at existing lakes and ponds. It also serves to cooperatively develop facilities for anglers and boaters at lake and stream areas.

Bonne Terre City Lake is a 9.5-acre lake in St. Francois County, and is open daily from 4 a.m. – 10 p.m.