NJ Sound LLC Introduces ADR Automated Dialog Replacement Services for New York City Tri-State Area
Whether it's for film, television, animation, or gaming, NJ Sound LLC's ADR services promises precision and professionalism.
NJ Sound LLC Introduces ADR Automated Dialog Replacement Services for New York City Tri-State Area

RIVER EDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
NJ Sound LLC, a premier studio serving musicians and creatives since August 2012, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new offering: ADR (Automated Dialog Replacement) services for the Tri-State area, particularly catering to clients in New York City. Spearheaded by John J. Cannon, the owner and operator of NJsound.com, this latest addition aims to elevate the studio's acclaimed services to a new level of excellence.
Located in the heart of the Tri-State area, NJ Sound LLC boasts a sprawling facility spanning 1850 square feet, featuring seven meticulously designed rooms. Among these, the live room designated for ADR recording stands out with its brick walls, 9-foot ceilings, and spacious dimensions measuring approximately 35 feet by 25 feet. This setup ensures an immersive and acoustically optimized environment for capturing high-quality dialog replacement.
"We're excited to introduce ADR services to our esteemed clients in the Tri-State area, especially in the bustling creative hub of New York City." remarked John J. Cannon. "Our studio has always been committed to providing top-notch facilities and services, and the addition of ADR capabilities further strengthens our mission to deliver exceptional audio solutions."
Equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, NJ Sound LLC offers a diverse selection of microphones, preamps, and an extensive array of plugins from industry-leading brands like Waves and others. This comprehensive toolkit empowers the studio to shape and craft the ultimate ADR experience, ensuring seamless integration with existing audiovisual projects.
Whether it's for film, television, animation, or gaming, NJ Sound LLC's ADR services promise exceptional precision and professionalism. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for excellence, the studio is poised to meet the diverse needs of clients across various industries.
For those interested in experiencing the unparalleled quality of ADR services offered by NJ Sound LLC, inquiries can be made by calling 201.816.0123 or visiting the official website at NJsound.com.
About NJ Sound LLC:
NJ Sound LLC is a renowned studio based in the Tri-State area, dedicated to providing exceptional audio solutions for musicians, filmmakers, and creatives. Founded in August 2012 by John J. Cannon, NJ Sound LLC offers a wide range of services, including recording, mixing, mastering, and now ADR (Automated Dialog Replacement), backed by state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to excellence.
Media Contact:
John J. Cannon
Owner, NJ Sound LLC
Phone: 201.816.0123
Email: studio@njsound.com
Website: www.njsound.com
"NJ Sound" multi-track recording, audio visual production conveniently located off of Route 4 West in River Edge, NJ near the Total Wine store.