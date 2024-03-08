NJ Sound LLC Introduces ADR Automated Dialog Replacement Services for New York City Tri-State Area

About

Welcome to NJ Sound LLC - Your Premier Live Sound, Multi-Track Recording, Video Production, Podcasts, AudioBooks, multi-camera ( four ) live streaming and recording performances, and ADR Studio. John Cannon, composer, producer, engineer has been helping artists since 2012 get the sound they deserve! We serve the following locations: New Jersey: Bergen, Hudson, Essex, Passaic, New York: Rockland, Westchester, Bronx and Manhattan! By appointment only. 201.816.0123 studio@njsound.com At NJ Sound, we are passionate about delivering exceptional audio and visual experiences. As a leading live sound, multi-track recording studio, we provide a wide range of services including live audio production, studio recording, video production, and ADR (Automated Dialogue Replacement) services. With our state-of-the-art equipment, experienced team, and commitment to excellence, we strive to exceed your expectations every step of the way.

