Hylant Announces Strategic Partnership with Pacific Risk Solutions, LLC, Expanding On-Island Presence in Hawaii

TOLEDO, OH, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hylant, one of the largest privately held insurance brokerage firms in the United States, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Pacific Risk Solutions, LLC, enhancing its footprint with an on-island presence in Hawaii.

Pacific Risk Solutions was the first locally based independent captive management firm established in Hawaii. The firm provides captive management and consulting services in captive domiciles in the western U.S. and the Pacific Rim. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Hylant's strategy to bolster its captive capabilities and service offerings in Hawaii.

The partnership with Pacific Risk Solutions aligns seamlessly with Hylant's commitment to providing exceptional captive consulting and management services. Anne Marie Towle, CEO Global Risk and Captive Solutions at Hylant, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Pacific Risk Solutions as we expand our presence in Hawaii. This partnership underscores our dedication to providing clients nationwide with captive consulting and management services.”

Tony Schmidt, founder of Pacific Risk Solutions, emphasized the mutual respect and shared values that underpin the partnership. "Anne Marie and I have known each other for over 20 years and cultivated a strong relationship built on trust and integrity. We are excited to embark on this journey together and deliver unparalleled value to our clients."



About Hylant

Hylant is among the largest privately held insurance brokers in the United States, renowned for both expertise and high-touch service. Since 1935, Hylant has helped clients identify and address risk-related challenges before they become unmanageable by delivering solutions unique to their circumstances.

Hylant offers comprehensive risk management consultation, alternative risk financing services, business insurance brokerage, employee benefits brokerage and consultation, small business insurance and personal insurance services. Hylant provides solutions locally, nationally, and internationally.

About Pacific Risk Solutions, LLC

Pacific Risk Solutions, LLC, was established in Honolulu in March of 2005 and has grown its portfolio of clients to encompass Hawaii, Montana, Oregon, Washington, California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas in the U.S. and internationally in Japan, Guam, Philippines and the Federated States of Micronesia for which Tony drafted the country’s captive insurance laws.