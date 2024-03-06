Xsolla Introduces a New Payment Option for Developers Seeking to Expand Into the Japanese Market

Xsolla Enables Developers Worldwide to Accept Payments via PayPay

Los Angeles & Tokyo--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces the launch of Pay with PayPay for its global partners and video game players in Japan. Xsolla continually seeks to innovate gaming payment solutions to help mobile, PC, cloud, and web-based video game developers grow their audience and meet the needs of players around the globe. By offering this additional payment method at checkout, game developers worldwide can expand their reach into the Japanese market and meet the evolving needs of their players. This partnership also directly supports Xsolla’s commitment to the region and the new local office expansion in Tokyo, Japan, this past August.

"We're excited to connect PayPay to Xsolla and allow our global partners to reach a new audience and offer another payment option to their players," said Chris Hewish, CEO of Xsolla. "This partnership will give our partners increased coverage for their players in Japan and allow them to tap into the power of innovative payment tech, like QR codes."

Xsolla Payments simplifies the checkout journey with an intuitive, multi-platform UI, compatibility with popular mobile wallets, and access to 700+ payment methods and 130+ currencies in over 200+ regions. Its PayRank technology automatically surfaces and ranks the payment methods most relevant for each customer, like PayPay.

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

