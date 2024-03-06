Golf's DOD King Signs Record Deal For Podcast
Carter Vynckier Smith, AKA The DOD King, has announced his new record label deal with L’America.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a ground breaking move that caught two multi-billion dollar industries by surprise, Carter Vynckier Smith, AKA The DOD King, has announced his new record label deal with L'America. After just two published episodes of his new podcast, Delusional Confidence, L’America signed the 24-year old native of Virginia.
While terms of the deal have not been made public, Carter described it as "Without question, the biggest blockbuster move I’ve made in my social media career.”
Known by millions for his talent for golfing at a high level without using tees, Carter continues to grow his audience on social media, even in the face of petitions, controversy and outright bans. "The haters try to predict what the King will disrupt next, but they can't. They don't have the vision. They don't have the talent."
Carter's new weekly podcast features celebrities, influencers and those with a “delusional” mindset towards their goals on king.tangled.com and all streaming platforms.
L'America CEO Danny D'Brito described the deal as "The first of its kind. We'll begin by publishing, distributing and promoting The King's podcast across all streaming platforms in Q1 2024. But it's bigger than that. Throughout 2024 you'll see the deal take shape in ways that no one could imagine. Carter is a social hero for the unheard and overlooked. He became a King by declaring it so and backing it up. His genius is infectious. He became great without anyone's permission or endorsement, and you can too.”
Carter addressed the controversy that follows him on and off the golf course. "Everyone wants to cancel me. Governing bodies of golf, legacy social media platforms and the weasels that can't stand my success. I needed a deal that made me untouchable. That's why I signed with L'America. That's why I'm publishing to Tangled.com. The King won't be cancelled."
L’America posts the “Delusional Confidence” podcast exclusively on Tangled.com 24 hours before the main release each week, so stay tuned and stay ahead.
Daniel D'Brito
L'America
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other
We won.