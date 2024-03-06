AERALIS Collaborates with PACE to Develop World Leading Cockpit Display Software for Next-Gen Modular Light Jet System
The integration of VAPS XT tool into the design process has allowed them to rapidly create sophisticated cockpit displays that align with the vision of AERALIS's modular light jet system”BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AERALIS LTD (AERALIS) is proud to demonstrate its AEROSA demonstrator at this year’s DIMDEX exhibition, developed in collaboration with PACE Aerospace Engineering and Information Technology GmbH (PACE).
AERALIS, the innovative company behind the world first modular air vehicle system, has worked with PACE to develop a state-of-the-art reconfigurable cockpit display software architecture that will provide the basis of a next generation airborne and ground-based training environment, and deliver sixth generation ready pilots for future operators.
The partnership between PACE and AERALIS builds on the work done with the UK’s RAF Rapid Capability Office and the PYRAMID programme, serving as a milestone in advancing pilot training technology. By combining PACE's expertise in aerospace Human Machine Interface solutions and AERALIS's revolutionary approach to next generation training, the collaboration promises to deliver a pilot interface that meets the evolving needs of the future.
Key Features of the Collaboration:
1. Innovative Cockpit Displays: PACE's Leading-edge tool, VAPS XT, empowers the AERALIS team to design and implement powerful cockpit display formats supporting industry standards (ARINC 661) and the UK MOD’s PYRAMID architecture. These displays are integral to the functionality of the aircraft, ensuring optimal performance and user experience.
2. Modular Light Jet System: AERALIS's pioneering modular light jet system is set to redefine the aviation landscape. The collaboration enables the integration of advanced reconfigurable cockpit displays, ensuring seamless interaction and control for pilots operating various aircraft types, including in future, 6th Generation aircraft.
3. Customer-Centric Approach: The joint effort between AERALIS and PACE is focused on meeting the current and future needs of customers. The cockpit displays developed through this collaboration allow users to focus on the training needs of pilots. The reconfigurable architecture of the display system and its ability to be rapidly updated in response to customer demands will allow the AERALIS aircraft of the future to maintain alignment with changing operator requirements.
4. Industry leading experience: The 25 years of Aerospace industry knowledge of the PACE VAPS XT HMI team, combined with AERALIS’s highly experienced team allows for the rapid and cost-effective delivery of a new platform from a clean sheet using modern model-based development approach.
Paul Ceccherini, Embedded Graphics Regional Sales Manager for PACE, is very proud of the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to be working with the team at AERALIS on this groundbreaking project. The integration of our VAPS XT tool into the design process has allowed them to rapidly create sophisticated cockpit displays that align seamlessly with the vision of AERALIS's modular light jet system."
Matt Jackson, Technical Product Manager of Embedded Graphics for PACE “The AERALIS vision to build a truly modular aircraft and avionics system fits perfectly with the VAPS XT approach of being an open, reconfigurable development environment. Collaborating with the AERALIS team has been a great experience and we are looking forward to the ongoing activities as new functionality is added to the platform.”
Andrea Bassi, Head of Embedded Graphics for PACE stated that “Our partnership with AERALIS in supporting the redefinition of the future of air force fleets is a value-added opportunity for both companies to meet current and future user needs. PACE with VAPS XT is committed to speed-up the process of creating complex HMI systems. We are confident AERALIS customers will benefit from the innovative solutions and expertise that this collaboration puts forward.”
Luca Leone FRAeS, Head of Digital & Chief of Staff of AERALIS LTD, shared similar sentiments, saying, "Our collaboration with PACE Aerospace Engineering and Information Technology GmbH has been a game-changer for us. The expertise and experience they bring to the table, coupled with the capabilities of VAPS XT, has enabled us to develop a state-of-the-art cockpit display system that truly complements the innovative design of our 6th generation aircraft. This is underlined by a shared commitment to delivering a unique and ground-breaking capability for our customers.”
The partnership between PACE Aerospace Engineering and Information Technology GmbH and AERALIS LTD is poised to set new standards in aerospace technology, providing a glimpse into the future of modular light jet systems and cockpit displays.
About PACE Aerospace Engineering and Information Technology GmbH:
PACE, Part of the TXT Group (Milan, Italy) is a world leader in developing Leading-edge aerospace solutions, and is the partner of choice for leading aerospace and aviation companies. PACE provides software tools and services for aircraft preliminary design, aircraft interior configuration, flight profile optimization, HMI Graphical display development and extended reality artificial intelligence supported training (https://pace.txtgroup.com/).
About AERALIS LTD:
AERALIS LTD is at the forefront of innovation in modular light jet systems. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing the aviation industry by delivering customizable, efficient, and high-performance aircraft solutions (https://aeralis.com/).
