CoveView Advisors Adds Inoki Suarez as a Partner
EINPresswire.com/ -- CoveView Advisors, LLC, a boutique investment bank focused on middle market corporate advisory, announced that Inoki Suarez has joined the firm as a partner to continue growing CoveView's debt advisory practice.
Mr. Suarez has extensive debt capital markets expertise, including more than 25 years underwriting and originating middle market opportunities as a capital markets executive and private credit investor. He has held senior level positions, including as a member of the Investment Committee, with leading credit asset managers, including Carlyle Global Credit, Varagon Capital Partners, and Antares Capital. Prior to joining CoveView, Mr. Suarez was Managing Partner at Cypress Tree Capital, an outsourced debt capital markets and advisory provider, which he founded.
"Inoki is a great addition to our team," said Dan Tredwell, Managing Partner of CoveView. "We have built a first-class capital raising platform over the last decade, advising private equity firms and private companies across multiple transaction types. Our clients trust us to ensure certainty of execution and get them the best terms available in the market. Inoki’s significant expertise and deep relationships with both clients and lenders will be a great benefit to the firm and our clients."
"I am truly excited to join the CoveView team and continue building what is already a great firm,” added Mr. Suarez. “CoveView's team and firm experience brings significant depth and resources, and working together will only further enhance the capabilities we can deliver to clients."
CoveView Advisors, LLC is an independent advisory firm that provides corporate finance services to corporations, private equity firms, financial institutions, and investors. The firm is run by partners Dan Tredwell, Matt Faust, and John McNicholas. The firm’s partners average more than 30 years of experience in capital raising, M&A, and restructuring. CoveView brings continuous, senior-level attention to every engagement. The firm’s senior professionals approach every transaction with a hands-on mentality and have a proven track record of completed transactions.
Matthew Faust
CoveView Advisors
mfaust@coveview.com