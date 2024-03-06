Submit Release
Early Education Career Institute Chosen as Training Provider for Workforce Ready Grant in Indiana

Early Education Career Institute (EECI) is proud to announce its selection as an official education training provider for the Workforce Ready Grant in Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early Education Career Institute (EECI) is proud to announce its selection as an official education training provider for the Workforce Ready Grant in Indiana. This grant provides a unique opportunity for childcare providers in Indiana to enhance their skills and advance their careers without any economic criteria.

Childcare providers in Indiana who are interested in obtaining their childcare certificate can now apply directly on the Next Level Jobs page hosted by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD). This initiative aims to support individuals with a passion for early childhood education by providing them with access to quality training and education.

Moreover, EECI is offering a dual enrollment opportunity for aspiring childcare providers who do not hold a college degree. Through our early childhood educator US Department of Labor apprenticeship programs, participants can obtain a free certificate and gain valuable knowledge and experience in the field.

"We are thrilled to be part of this program and to offer our expertise to support the professional growth of childcare providers in Indiana," said Shawntel Green, CEO of Early Education Career Institute. "This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to empower individuals with the education and skills needed to excel in the early childhood education industry."

