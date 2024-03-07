US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Urges a Navy Veteran Who Has Lung Cancer to Call About Compensation That May Exceed $100,000-If Before 1983 He Had Significant Exposure to Asbestos on a Ship-Submarine or at a Shipyard

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer, please call us at 866-714-6466-if before 1983 he had routine exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, or submarine.” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are in a race against time to make certain a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer gets compensated-if before 1983 they had significant exposure asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 depending on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos.

"Our initiative is nationwide, and our services are free to Navy Veterans who have developed lung cancer after substantial exposure to asbestos before 1983. Our concern is once a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer-and who had exposure to asbestos gets diagnosed the statute of limitations clock starts ticking. Our other problem is most Navy Veterans who develop lung cancer because of asbestos exposure will never get compensated--because they are not aware the $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary.