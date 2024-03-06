Phosphorylation of Rec8 cohesin complexes regulates mono-orientation of kinetochores in meiosis I

In meiosis, Rec8 cohesin complexes are loaded at the core centromere to establish cohesion and mono-orientation of kinetochores. In moa1Δ cells, Rec8 cohesin localization increases at the core centromere although sister chromatid cohesion is abolished at this site ( Yokobayashi & Watanabe, 2005 ; Sakuno et al, 2009 ). To explore the regulatory mechanisms of Rec8 cohesin at the core centromere, we examined the localization of Rec8, Mis4, and Pds5 by ChIP assay. The data revealed that in moa1Δ cells not only the localization of Rec8 but also that of Mis4 increases at the core centromere whereas Pds5 does not ( Fig 1B ). Based on these ChIP results, we hypothesized that the Mis4-dependent cohesin loading at the core centromere is active in moa1Δ cells, but the process of converting cohesin from the Mis4-bound into Pds5-bound form might be hampered. This might be one reason why cohesion is not established or maintained at the core centromere.

To delineate the interaction of Rec8 with Mis4 or Pds5, we examined their interactions by two-hybrid assay using the N-terminal fragment of Rec8 (1–245 a.a.) that includes the Mis4/Pds5-binding surface. Rec8-N indeed interacted with Pds5 but little with Mis4. Remarkably, the interaction between Rec8 and Pds5 was reduced in non-phosphorylatable Rec8-15A but robust in Rec8-15D/E which carries phosphomimetic replacements ( Fig 2F ). Although these results are consistent with the hypothesis that phosphorylation of Rec8 by Moa1-Plo1 facilitates converting Mis4-bound Rec8 cohesin complex into Pds5-bound ( Fig 1A ), further detailed analysis of each phosphorylation site of Rec8 and Mis4/Pds5 might be required for drawing firm conclusion.

(A, B, C) Recombinant Mis4 and fragment proteins were phosphorylated by Plo1 in vitro and analyzed by SDS–PAGE gels. (D) Polo-kinase consensus N/Q/E/D-X-S/T locating in the Mis4 phosphorylation region (57–359 a.a.) are shown (S60, S61, S80, S134, S147, T192, T202, S288, and S351).

(A) Schematic representation of the Rec8 protein. Red arrowheads indicate 11 polo-kinase consensus sites and four non-consensus S/T in the domain including putative Mis4- or Pds5-binding sequences of Rec8 ( Fig S1 ). Two black arrowheads indicate two phosphorylation sites required for protection of cohesin by Sgo1-PP2A. (B) The segregation pattern of imr1::GFP marked on one homolog was monitored in cells after the meiosis II division. DJ: disjunction, meaning proper sister chromatid segregation in meiosis Ⅱ. NDJ: nondisjunction, meaning sister chromatids move to the same pole in meiosis Ⅱ, the defect originated from loss of cohesion during anaphase I. (n) Cell number used for assay. Representative bright-field (BF) and fluorescent images (maximum z-dimension projections) of the assay are shown. Scale bar, 10 μm. (C) Representative univalent behavior in each mutant is shown schematically. Cohesion at the core centromere but not at the pericentromeric region is released at anaphase I, accounting for kinetochore splitting of univalents at this stage. Gray rod, chromatid; light blue, kinetochores; blue line, spindle; black arrowheads, the direction of chromatid movement. (D) The segregation pattern of imr1::GFP marked on one homolog was monitored in cells after the meiosis I division (arrested by mes1-B44). (n) Cell number used for assay. n.s., not significant; ****P < 0.0001, one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test. Scale bar, 10 μm. (E) Schematic representation of the Mis4 protein. The arrowheads indicate polo-kinase consensus sites which were mutated to alanine in Mis4-14A. (F) Yeast two-hybrid assay examining the interaction of the N terminus of Rec8 (1–245 a.a.) with Pds5 and Mis4. Eso1 and Ssl3 are the positive interaction controls of Pds5 and Mis4, respectively.

(A) Recombinant Rec8 protein was phosphorylated by recombinant Plo1 (+) and control (−) in vitro. Phosphopeptides were analyzed by liquid chromatography coupled with tandem mass spectrometry (LC–MS/MS). Detection frequency of phosphopeptides is shown (%). Mutated sites are marked by the red circle. (C) Also see (C). (B) Cell extracts were prepared from WT and moa1Δ meiotic prophase I cells expressing Psc3-PK. Because Rec8 forms a complex with Psc3 at the centromeres but not along arm regions, centromeric Rec8 cohesin complexes were immunopurified by anti-Pk antibodies and analyzed by mass spectrometry. Intensity values (log 2) of phosphorylation levels at the indicated sites of Rec8 are shown. The yellow shadow indicates the phosphorylation sites detected in WT cells four times more than in moa1Δ cells. (C) In the Rec8 (111–225 a.a.) domain covering putative Mis4- or Pds5-binding sequences, we chose 11 polo-kinase consensus N/Q/E/D-X-S/T (red) and four non-consensus S/T (blue) which were also phosphorylated by Plo1 in vitro. Arrows indicate that at least these sites are phosphorylated in vivo depending on Moa1 and Plo1.

Haploid WT, psm3-2A, and psm3-ED cells were induced to undergo synchronous meiosis by inactivating pat1-114. Cells were fixed and stained with DAPI to monitor meiotic nuclear divisions (top panels): blue, one nucleus; red two nuclei; green, three or four nuclei. Immunoblot analysis was performed with anti-Myc and anti-tubulin antibodies by using lysates prepared from the indicated cells at each time point (bottom panels).

(A) Schematic depiction of the Psm3 protein showing functional domains. (B) Fragments used for phosphorylation assay in (B) are shown in bottom. (C, D) Because Psm3-N and Psm3-M was phosphorylated by Plo1, these fragments were analyzed further in (C) and (D). Phosphorylation assay of the mutant fragments suggest that the Plo1-consensus sites S110, T182, and S1001 are phosphorylated by Plo1 in vitro. (E) Alignment of amino acids around the phosphorylation sites T182 and S1001 in S. pombe, S. cerevisiae, and H. sapience.

(A) Schematic representation of the Psm3 protein. The arrowheads indicate polo-kinase consensus sites which were mutated to alanine in Psm3 ( Fig S3 ). (B) Modelled structure of the Psm3-Rec8 gate domain from budding yeast Smc3-Scc1 (4UX3) RCSB Protein Data Bank (left) and AlphaFold prediction for S. pombe Psm3 (right). (C) The segregation pattern of imr1::GFP marked on one homolog was monitored in cells after meiosis I division (arrested by mes1-B44). (n) Cell number used for assay. **P < 0.01, unpaired t test. (D) The segregation pattern of imr1::GFP marked on one homolog was monitored in cells after meiosis II division. (n) Cell number used for assay. (E) imr1::GFP and cut3::GFP were observed in prophase I (mei4Δ-arrested) h 90 cells. The number of dots per nucleus is shown with photos of representative nuclei. (n) Cell number used for assay. Scale bars, 10 μm. (F) Rec8-GFP signals were observed in indicated prophase I–arrested cells. Scale bar, 10 μm. (G) Rad21-GFP signals were observed in indicated proliferating cells. Scale bar, 10 μm. (H) Serial 10-fold dilutions of the indicated cells were spotted on YE plates including and lacking thiabendazole and grown at 30°C for 2 d.

A phosphorylation located adjacent to the Psm3 acetylation loop

The in vitro Plo1 phosphorylation assay further identified Psm3-S110 fitting with the polo-kinase consensus sequence (Figs 4A and S3C). Mutagenesis revealed that psm3-S110A (alanine substitution at the S110) causes mono-orientation defects (50%) compared with WT (12%) in meiotic cells (Fig 4B). Because Psm3-S110 positions at the anti-parallel β-sheets structure that extrudes a peptide loop containing K105 and K106 residues of Psm3 (Psm3’s KKD loop) (Kouznetsova et al, 2016), the phosphorylation at S110 might structurally affect Psm3’s KKD loop, which plays a key role in cohesin loading and releasing function. Because psm3-S110D (phosphomimetic substitution at the S110) also causes mono-orientation defects (Fig 4B), we assume that the phosphorylation may occur only transiently. Importantly, either mutation does not affect the mitotic function of cohesin as the mutants show no defects in growth on a TBZ plate (Fig 4C). These results suggest that the phosphorylation at Psm3-S110 specifically regulates Rec8 cohesin at centromeres most likely depending on Moa1-Plo1. Moreover, even in meiosis, chromosome segregation in meiosis I and meiosis II are mostly normal in these mutants (Fig 4D), indicating that in contrast to the core centromere, pericentromeric cohesion, which is essential for correct meiosis II, is largely intact. Mono-orientation defects of psm3-S110A and psm3-S110D are exposed only in the rec12Δ rec8-2A background. Intriguingly, in budding yeast and human Smc3, the polo-kinase consensus sequence is also found at the identical parallel β-sheets but in the opposite side (Fig S5A and B), which might similarly affect Smc3’s KKD loop structure if the residue is phosphorylated by polo-like kinase.

Figure 4. Phosphorylation of Psm3 and Rec8 is required for mono-orientation. (A) Schematic representation of Psm3’s KKD loop and the parallel β-sheet. (B) The segregation pattern of imr1::GFP marked on one homolog was monitored in cells after the meiosis I division (arrested by mes1-B44). (n) Cell number used for assay. (C) Serial 10-fold dilutions of the indicated cells were spotted on YE plates including and lacking thiabendazole and grown at 30°C for 2 d. (D) The segregation pattern of imr1::GFP marked on one homolog was monitored in cells after the meiosis II division. (n) Cell number used for assay. (E) The segregation pattern of imr1::GFP marked on one homolog was monitored in cells after meiosis I division (arrested by mes1-B44). n.s., not significant; ****P < 0.0001, one-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test. (n) Cell number used for assay. Source data are available for this figure.

Figure S5. Psm3-S110 positions at the anti-parallel β-sheets structure that extrudes a Psm3’s KKD loop. (A) Alignment of amino acids around the Psm3’s KKD loop domain among S. pombe, S. cerevisiae, and H. sapiens. Putative polo-like kinase phosphorylation site S/T (red) and direct contact site (blue). (B) Structure of the Psm3’s KKD loop region predicted by AlphaFold showing the putative phosphorylation site and the direct contact site in the parallel β-sheet.

To explore the relation among the phosphorylation on Rec8 and Psm3, we combined rec8-15A and psm3-3A (S110A, T182A, and S1001A), and examined mono-orientation defects in rec12Δ rec8-2A background. Accordingly, rec8-15A psm3-3A double mutant showed more defects in mono-orientation than either rec8-15A or psm3-3A mutant (Fig 4E), suggesting that the phosphorylation on Rec8 and Psm3 cooperatively act to establish cohesion at the core centromeres. When wpl1+ is deleted in the rec8-15A, psm3-3A, and rec8-15A psm3-3A mutants, mono-orientation defects were suppressed in psm3-3A and rec8-15A psm3-3A mutants but not in rec8-15A (Fig 4E). These results support the notion that the psm3-3A mutation locating near the Rec8-Psm3 gate and Psm3-KKD-loop enhanced the cohesin release pathway, which depends on Wpl1.

In conclusion, we identified several Plo1 phosphorylation sites in the cohesin subunits, Rec8 and Psm3, non-phosphorylatable mutations of which cause defects in mono-orientation in meiosis I. We argue that the phosphorylation of Rec8 and Psm3 at the core centromeres is at least partly mediated by kinetochore localized Moa1-Plo1 that regulates Rec8 cohesin complexes to establish cohesion required for mono-orientation (Yokobayashi & Watanabe, 2005; Sakuno et al, 2009). Although previous studies suggest that Rec8 cohesin dependent cohesion at the core centromere is important for mono-orientation in various organisms including plants and animals (Watanabe, 2012; Kim et al, 2015; Ogushi et al, 2021), it has been elusive in budding yeast, the only of the studied organisms having a point centromere. However, a recent study in budding yeast suggests that cohesin indeed plays an important role in establishing mono-orientation (Barton et al, 2022). Thus, we anticipate that the molecular mechanisms of meiosis-specific kinetochore regulation revealed in fission yeast might be conserved in a wide range of eukaryotic organisms, including human.