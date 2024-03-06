RYSE, The Smart Home Company Announces Launch Of Its Equity Raise

Our vision is to own the smart shades space. We want RYSE to be synonymous with smart shades — just like what Nest is to the thermostat, Ring is to the doorbell, or Dyson is to the vacuum.” — Trung Pham, CEO of RYSE Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RYSE Inc. the smart home company behind the SmartShade, announced on Monday, March 4th that it will be offering equity shares in the company to the public. With more than $8 million in lifetime revenue, 6 issued patents and product distribution in over 100 retail stores, they aim to make smart window shades accessible to everyone.

Powered by software that leverages AI, sensors, and weather data, RYSE intelligently controls window shades to optimize for energy use and occupant comfort. Their two flagship products are the SmartShade and the SmartCurtain.

The SmartShade is compatible with any window shade with a looped cord or beaded chain, including roller shades and vertical blinds, representing over 1/3rd of all hard window coverings installed in the US. It is geared towards condos/apartments, homes, and commercial offices.

The SmartCurtain is compatible with any curtain that hangs on a rod or track and installed in less than 1 minute. Curtains represent over 40% of all window coverings in the US and can be combined with blinds or shades. An elegant solution for homes and is found in over 90% of hotels due to their blackout properties.

With additional products in the pipeline, they are looking to dominate the automated window shade space that has yet to be disrupted like the other categories in the smart home.

“Our vision is to own the smart shades space. We want RYSE to be synonymous with smart shades — just like what Nest is to the thermostat, Ring is to the doorbell, or Dyson is to the vacuum.” – Trung Pham, CEO and Founder of RYSE

The company has made significant headway since launching in 2015 and has proven their ability to bring smart home products to market. They have secured a CAD$4M cleantech grant due to the energy saving properties of smart shades and have received backing from notable venture capitalists from Toronto’s startup community.

Now, every-day investors can invest in RYSE through an online public offering that they are hosting at invest.helloryse.com. Thousands have already joined RYSE in support of their vision to make their brand synonymous with smart shades.

For more information, view the RYSE Inc. Offering Circular.

About RYSE Inc.

RYSE Inc. is a Toronto-based smart home company at the forefront of the smart window shades industry. Since 2015, it has shipped over 50K devices and totaled $8 million in sales. The company has been awarded over CDN$3.85 million in cleantech funding.