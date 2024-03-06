Zeal's CEO Featured in SIA’s The Staffing Stream
Zeal's Mathew Solé explores how AI can address conversion fee challenges for staffing companies.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Solé, CEO & Founder of Zeal, a platform dedicated to simplifying contract management, was recently featured in The Staffing Stream, the premier publication for the staffing industry. The feature highlights the controversial nature of conversion fees in contract-to-hire agreements. It explores the potential for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and CLM solutions like Zeal to create a fairer and more efficient system.
Matthew Solé founded Zeal, an Angelpad-backed contract management solution designed to streamline business growth. Zeal's platform empowers relationship-builders, ensuring the enthusiasm for new business partnerships remains intact.
"AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we approach conversion fees. By analyzing historical data and identifying patterns, AI can help staffing companies develop fair and bespoke pricing strategies, streamline negotiations, and ultimately expedite talent placement." - expressed Matthew.
The article delves into how AI-powered contract management platforms can standardize negotiation processes, ensure transparency, and optimize conversion fee pricing. However, low adoption of these tools in the current environment presents challenges for the industry to take such a leap.
This analysis concludes by highlighting the significance of not only adopting tools to streamline processes, but also investing in workforce training. Such change will help organizations utilize the platforms to their full potential and unlock their transformative power. By doing so, these organizations can position themselves as early adopters in the staffing industry before the use of these tools becomes standard practice.
Zeal is an emerging leader in modern contract lifecycle management. We transform the way businesses manage their legal relationships. We are more than just a software company; we are your trusted partner in navigating the complexities of modern contract management.
