Liquid Hydrogen Market is Booming Worldwide | Plug Power, Praxair, Air Liquide

The Liquid Hydrogen market size is estimated to increase by USD 51.7 Billion at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 39.1 Billion.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Liquid Hydrogen market to witness a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Liquid Hydrogen Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Liquid Hydrogen market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Liquid Hydrogen market. The Liquid Hydrogen market size is estimated to increase by USD 51.7 Billion at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 39.1 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: BP (United Kingdom), Plug Power (United States), Bloom Energy (United States), Linde (Ireland), Air Liquide (France), Engie (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (United States), Praxair, Inc. (United States), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Iwatani Corporation (Japan), Messer Group (Germany), Chart Industries, Inc. (United States), Nel ASA (Norway), Showa Denko K.K. (Japan), Hydrogenics Corporation (Canada)
Definition:
Liquid hydrogen is a cryogenic liquid and one of the two common forms of hydrogen, the other being gaseous hydrogen. It is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless liquid that exists at extremely low temperatures. The process of converting gaseous hydrogen into a liquid involves cooling it to temperatures below its boiling point of approximately -252.87 degrees Celsius (-423.17 degrees Fahrenheit) at atmospheric pressure. Liquid hydrogen is maintained in a cryogenic state, meaning it exists at temperatures close to absolute zero. This low temperature is necessary to keep hydrogen in its liquid form. Liquid hydrogen is widely used as a rocket fuel in the aerospace industry. It is a common propellant for the fuel tanks of rockets, where its high energy density contributes to the efficiency of space missions.
Market Trends:
• The increasing focus on the hydrogen economy, driven by the pursuit of clean and sustainable energy solutions, is contributing to the growth of the liquid hydrogen market.
• The automotive industry's growing interest in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles has led to an increased demand for liquid hydrogen as a fuel for these vehicles, particularly in the transportation sector.
• Ongoing efforts to expand hydrogen infrastructure, including production, storage, and distribution facilities, are positively impacting the liquid hydrogen market.
Market Drivers:
• Supportive government initiatives, policies, and incentives aimed at promoting the use of hydrogen and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, creating a favorable environment for the liquid hydrogen market.
• The pursuit of emission reduction targets and the transition to cleaner energy sources are driving the demand for hydrogen, with liquid hydrogen playing a role in achieving these goals.
• The automotive industry's interest in hydrogen fuel cell technology and the adoption of hydrogen-powered vehicles are significant drivers for the liquid hydrogen market.
Market Opportunities:
• Opportunities for the liquid hydrogen market in the transportation sector, especially with the potential expansion of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, trucks, and buses.
• Liquid hydrogen is explored as a potential energy storage solution, providing opportunities for grid balancing and storing excess renewable energy.
• Opportunities in the production of green hydrogen, where renewable energy sources are used in the electrolysis process to produce hydrogen, contributing to sustainability goals.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Liquid Hydrogen market segments by Types: Steam Reforming, Oil Reforming, Coal Gasification, Water Electrolysis
Detailed analysis of Liquid Hydrogen market segments by Applications: Transportation, Chemical Production, Electronics Manufacturing, Metal Refining, Others
Major Key Players of the Market: BP (United Kingdom), Plug Power (United States), Bloom Energy (United States), Linde (Ireland), Air Liquide (France), Engie (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (United States), Praxair, Inc. (United States), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Iwatani Corporation (Japan), Messer Group (Germany), Chart Industries, Inc. (United States), Nel ASA (Norway), Showa Denko K.K. (Japan), Hydrogenics Corporation (Canada)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Liquid Hydrogen market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Liquid Hydrogen market.
- -To showcase the development of the Liquid Hydrogen market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Liquid Hydrogen market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Liquid Hydrogen market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Liquid Hydrogen market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Global Liquid Hydrogen Market Breakdown by Application (Transportation, Chemical Production, Electronics Manufacturing, Metal Refining, Others) by Production Technology (Steam Reforming, Oil Reforming, Coal Gasification, Water Electrolysis) by Distribution (Pipelines, Cryogenic tanks) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Key takeaways from the Liquid Hydrogen market report:
– Detailed consideration of Liquid Hydrogen market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Liquid Hydrogen market-leading players.
– Liquid Hydrogen market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Liquid Hydrogen market for forthcoming years.
Major questions answered:
- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Liquid Hydrogen near future?
- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Liquid Hydrogen market growth?
- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
- How feasible is Liquid Hydrogen market for long-term investment?
