Opendatasoft Data Portal Solution Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP Datasphere, the Opendatasoft Data Portal solution delivers compelling data experiences to customers.

Boston and Paris, March 6, 2024 - Opendatasoft, today announced that its Data Portal solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The Opendatasoft Data Portal solution integrates with SAP Datasphere and delivers compelling data experiences to customers.

“As data volumes grow across organizations, making data assets easily available to all internal and external audiences, including non-technical users, is vital in order to turn data into value and increase efficiency and transparency, decrease costs, and manage risk,” said Jean-Marc Lazard, CEO and co-founder of Opendatasoft. “Through our global partnership with SAP, customers using SAP Datasphere can now provide their internal and/or external audiences with compelling data experiences through our data portal solution, driving seamless data sharing and reuse.”

Through Opendatasoft’s integration with SAP Datasphere, public and private sector organizations can enhance the accessibility and reusability of Datasphere Data Products by offering new and novel user experiences. The Opendatasoft Data Portal solution offers:

● A one-stop shop for centralizing, discovering and accessing data assets for all users, built on the Datasphere unified data warehousing service

● An intuitive user interface to make interacting with data assets as simple and straightforward as buying from an ecommerce store

● Powerful data visualization and export/API capabilities to enable all users to access and share data, whatever their level of technical skill

● A fully customizable experience, enabling organizations to meet the data needs of every stakeholder

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

About Opendatasoft

Opendatasoft is the leader of data democratization. It provides a SaaS Data Portal solution allowing seamless self-service access to all of an organization's data assets. Opendatasoft empowers organizations to scale personalized data experiences in record time and it is the essential data management solution to decrease costs and improve efficiency, increase and build new revenue streams, mitigate risks and manage crises. Opendatasoft enables data centricity, informing better decision-making at all levels and helping organizations to use data to fundamentally transform how they function and operate.

Opendatasoft serves 400 customers in 25 countries, powering more than 3,000 data portals. Based on this experience, we’ve developed a unique expertise in data management, which we use to provide our customers with premium services to help them deliver use cases that meet their specific needs.

Public and private organizations from all sectors democratize data in their ecosystem by making it usable at scale through internal or external data portals powered by Opendatasoft. They include large companies such as Schneider Electric, UK Power Networks, Bloomberg Associates, Veolia and Saint Gobain, governments and state departments, and major cities such as Paris, Vancouver, Long Beach, Leicester, Namur and Eindhoven. Find out more at www.opendatasoft.com

# # #

