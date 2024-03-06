Applicant Tracking Systems Market May See a Big Move with Major Giants Paycor, ADP, Jobvite, PeopleFluent, iCIMS
Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market 2024
Latest research study released on the Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Applicant Tracking Systems market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
— Craig Francis
Key Players in This Report Include:
Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), IBM (United States), Cornerstone (United States), ADP (United States), iCIMS (United States), SilkRoad Technology (United States), Zoho (India), Paycor (United States), Jobvite (United States), PeopleFluent (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Applicant Tracking Systems market to witness a CAGR of 8.7% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Application (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, Others) by Component (Software, Services) by Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud) by Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)
Definition:
The global Applicant Tracking Systems market is expected to boost in the forecasted period due to the growing requirements of cost-saving as well as strategic and improved hiring decisions. Applicant Tracking Systems enables the electronic handling of recruitment and hiring needs. ATS collects a resume in a database and gives recruiters an online view of job seekers after scanning and indexing their resumes. increasing demand for cloud-based Applicant Tracking Systems, gaining popularity of mobile-based recruitment help to trigger the global Applicant Tracking Systems market in the forecasted period.
Market Trends:
• The Growing Focus on Enhancing the Experience of Candidate
• Increasing Inclination towards Automate Recruitment Processes
Market Drivers:
• Upsurging Geographically Diverse Talent Acquisition
• Fueling Demand for Analytics Metrics
Market Opportunities:
• High Adoption due to Collaboration With Social Media Platforms Simplifying Applicant Tracking Processes
• Upsurging Popularity of Mobile Recruitment
Major Highlights of the Applicant Tracking Systems Market report released by HTF MI
Market Breakdown by Application (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, Others) by Component (Software, Services) by Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud) by Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Applicant Tracking Systems market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Applicant Tracking Systems market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Applicant Tracking Systems market.
• -To showcase the development of the Applicant Tracking Systems market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Applicant Tracking Systems market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Applicant Tracking Systems market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Applicant Tracking Systems market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Key questions answered:
• How feasible is Applicant Tracking Systems market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Applicant Tracking Systems near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Applicant Tracking Systems market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
