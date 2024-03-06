Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,169 in the last 365 days.

700 plus UXOs destroy in Western Province

700 plus UXOs destroy in Western Province

 

Seven hundred plus unexploded ordnance (UXOs) have been destroyed in Western Province (WP) after a 12 days operation.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department (EODD) of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) were deployed to the WP and destroyed those World War II dangerous remnants.

Supervising Commissioner RSIPF Mr. Ian Vaevaso says, “RSIPF EODD Officers have just returned from a 12 days operation in the Western Province.”

Supervising Commissioner Mr. Vaevaso says, “The team were able to respond to many reports that enabled safe recovery and disposal of over 700 plus UXO’s.”

Mr. Vaevaso says, “The EODD would like to thank the communities for their ongoing support during these dangerous operations. Especially those communities around the Munda area.”

He says, “UXO’s still remain in many areas within the WP. Please report any UXOs that you find to the RSIPF EODD on 7495215 or to your local police.”

//End//

Police Constable Jenni Faramoa preparing charges for UXO disposal

EODD Officers preparing UXO’s for destruction using explosives

EOD place sandbags around UXO before detonation to protect lives and property

You just read:

700 plus UXOs destroy in Western Province

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more