700 plus UXOs destroy in Western Province

Seven hundred plus unexploded ordnance (UXOs) have been destroyed in Western Province (WP) after a 12 days operation.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department (EODD) of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) were deployed to the WP and destroyed those World War II dangerous remnants.

Supervising Commissioner RSIPF Mr. Ian Vaevaso says, “RSIPF EODD Officers have just returned from a 12 days operation in the Western Province.”

Supervising Commissioner Mr. Vaevaso says, “The team were able to respond to many reports that enabled safe recovery and disposal of over 700 plus UXO’s.”

Mr. Vaevaso says, “The EODD would like to thank the communities for their ongoing support during these dangerous operations. Especially those communities around the Munda area.”

He says, “UXO’s still remain in many areas within the WP. Please report any UXOs that you find to the RSIPF EODD on 7495215 or to your local police.”

//End//

Police Constable Jenni Faramoa preparing charges for UXO disposal

EODD Officers preparing UXO’s for destruction using explosives