LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan 2024 Industrials Conference

HOUSTON and LONDON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell today announced Peter Vanacker, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 2024 Industrials Conference in New York City on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. EST.  

A live webcast can be accessed at the time of the event at https://www.LyondellBasell.com/en/investors/investor-events/. A replay of the event will be available at the same link within 24 hours following the webcast.

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn. 

