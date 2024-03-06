InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Extendable Walking Cane that Converts into a Fishing Pole
Ron O. of Prescott Valley, AZ is the creator of the Fisherman’s Cane Pole, a combination fishing rod and walking cane designed to help physically limited people walk while being able to carry their fishing equipment to and from a fishing spot. The device is telescopic such that when it is fully collapsed, it can function as a walking cane, and when it is fully extended, it functions as a fishing pole. The rubber tip of the cane can be taken off to allow the fishing pole to extend.
There will be a place for a reel to be secured and easily detached. When the rod is fully extended, it will measure between 6- and 7-feet long. Users can convert the rod to a fishing pole or cane and vice-versa, making it much easier for physically limited individuals to travel to and from their favorite fishing locations with fishing equipment. It prevents anglers from having to carry a fishing rod and fishing accessories with only one hand due to operating a standard walking cane in the other, ultimately improving fishing trips with a simple tool.
While a niche market, the market for products focused on assisting physically limited and/or elderly individuals in enjoying fishing has been gradually expanding. Manufacturers are focused on creating adaptive and accessible solutions that make the fishing experience more inclusive for people with various physical limitations or disabilities.
Numerous products are available in this sphere like adaptive fishing rods, reels, and tackle, wheelchair accessible fishing platforms or docks that have sturdier railing, and even tools that help physically limited people cast and retrieve their fishing lines with ease. Currently, there is no product available that can be converted between a walking cane and fishing pole. The Fisherman’s Cane Pole is the perfect, versatile niche product that could fit in this market and have a dynamic impact on any manufacturer’s product line.
Ron filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Fisherman’s Cane Pole product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Fisherman’s Cane Pole can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling
1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
