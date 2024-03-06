BSCGuard Announces Revolutionary Presale Launch to Enhance Crypto Market Security
BSCGuard targets presale projects, offering robust protection against scams and the inherent risks of the volatile cryptocurrency market.BROKEN ARROW, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BSCGuard, a groundbreaking initiative in the cryptocurrency sector, is thrilled to announce the launch of its presale, starting on March 4, 2024. This pioneering project aims to set a new standard in the crypto world by emphasizing safety and transparency for enthusiasts and investors alike. With its innovative automated audit system, BSCGuard targets presale projects, offering robust protection against scams and the inherent risks of the volatile cryptocurrency market.
Unveiling a New Era of Crypto Security
BSCGuard introduces a meticulously designed token with a total supply of 100,000,000 Bscguard (bscguard), underpinned by a comprehensive tokenomics structure that includes thoughtful transaction fees for buys and sells as well as anti-whale measures to ensure market stability and fairness.
Key Features of BSCGuard Tokenomics:
Buy Transaction Fees: 7% buy, 3% Rewards reflection, 3% Marketing/Development, and 1% Liquidity Pool.
Sell Transaction Fees: 9% sell, 3.5% Marketing/Development, and 2.5% Liquidity Pool.
Anti-Whale Measures: Max sale limit of 0.25% of total supply within 24 hours and wallet-to-wallet transactions limited to once every 48 hours.
Mission and Vision
Dedicated to redefining safety in the crypto space, BSCGuard’s commitment to security and transparency is at the core of its mission. The project’s automated audits for presale projects are specifically designed to foster a secure investment environment, empowering crypto enthusiasts to navigate the market with confidence.
Join the Presale and Be Part of the Revolution
The presale of BSCGuard tokens represents a unique opportunity for early adopters to be at the forefront of securing their crypto investments. Interested participants can access the presale via the following link:
Presale Link:
https://www.pinksale.finance/launchpad/0x53655AA527FA763e959fAA34AfC8f7939DF0adFA?chain=BSC
To stay updated on BSCGuard and for more detailed information, please visit
Website at www.BSCGUARD.com or Telegram: https://t.me/bscguard1
Dean Posey
BSC Guard
+1 8136087760
email us here